Sorenson Holdings, LLC Announces New Executive Leadership

SALT LAKE CITY, May 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Board of Directors of Sorenson Holdings, LLC and its operating entities, SVRS and CaptionCall, announced the appointment of R. Scott Wood as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Wood has served as Sorenson Holdings’ legal counsel since May 2015. He will succeed current CEO Scott K. Sorensen, who will leave the company on May 31 to pursue new career opportunities.

“Scott Sorensen and the executive team have placed the company in its strongest position ever – financially, operationally and strategically,” noted Wood. “I am honored to assume this new role.”

Since May 2015 and as Sorenson Holdings legal counsel, Wood has directed all legal matters for the company, including corporate structuring and financing, intellectual property strategy and protection, regulatory compliance, employee and labor matters, litigation and dispute resolution and has coordinated Board relations.

From 2009 to 2014, Wood was general counsel at Holiday Retirement, then the nation’s largest supplier of independent living services, with more than 300 locations, 13,000 employees, 42,000 residents and more than $1.2 billion in annual revenues. Prior to Holiday Retirement, as general counsel, Wood took Golfsmith, a nationwide golf and tennis retailer, through an initial public offering on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Earlier in his career, Wood was in private practice in Salt Lake City and was associate general counsel at Franklin Covey Co.

“The Board is thrilled that Scott Wood will become Sorenson’s new Chief Executive Officer. We’ve selected a strong leader at a time when Sorenson is in a very strong position,” said Chairman of the Board Jim Continenza. “Scott is uniquely positioned to understand and drive the company’s growth strategy, its regulatory compliance and lead the team to ensure Sorenson’s success in the future.”

Wood said, “I joined Sorenson because I wanted to be part of a mission-driven company, one that provides valuable services and industry-leading products that improve people’s lives. We will continue to focus on strong business fundamentals and operational excellence as we honor our commitment to deliver world-class service to our customers.”

In addition, the Board also named Grant A. Beckmann Chief Operating Officer of SVRS and Jason P. Dunn as Chief Operating Officer of CaptionCall.

Since 2010, Beckmann has led product development teams in launching the ntouch® and ntouch VP2 videophones as well as ntouch software for iOS®, Mac®, Windows® and Android™. Beckmann and his teams have worked passionately to ensure advances in technology are used to enhance the overall SVRS experience for both customers and interpreters.

Dunn joined SVRS in 2004 and has, since then, directed operations for SVRS, SIPRelay, SVRS Canada and CaptionCall. Dunn has been responsible for hiring, training and managing thousands of employees to ensure the companies deliver the nation’s highest-quality communication services for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing.

Sorenson Communications, LLC

Sorenson Communications, LLC (www.sorenson.com) is a provider of industry-leading communication products and services for the Deaf. The company’s offerings include SVRS®, the highest-quality video interpreting service; the ntouch® VP and the ntouch VP2 videophones, designed especially for use by Deaf individuals; ntouch PC, software that connects users to SVRS by using a PC and webcam; ntouch for Mac®, software that connects users to SVRS by using an Apple® computer; and ntouch Mobile, an application empowering SVRS communication via tablet and mobile devices.

CaptionCall, LLC

CaptionCall, LLC (www.captioncall.com) is another innovative solution from Sorenson Holdings, the worldwide leader in telecommunication relay services. Sorenson has been offering technology and services for assistive communications since 1995. CaptionCall is a revolutionary phone for anyone experiencing hearing loss that keeps them from using the phone effectively. CaptionCall offers amplification and superb sound quality while displaying smooth-scrolling captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. CaptionCall helps people with hearing loss stay socially connected for a longer, happier, healthier life.

The trademarks used herein are property of their respective owners. Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

