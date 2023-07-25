Leading language services provider has been named one of the best employers for women two years in a row.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorenson, the leading language services provider of inclusive communication services for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse people, was today named to Forbes Best Employers for Women list for 2023. Sorenson was also recognized with this honor in 2022 for offering various programs, initiatives and working environments designed to support women employees and help them succeed, including:

A comprehensive benefits package that includes health insurance, retirement plans, and paid time off

An employee resource group specifically for women

At least 75 percent of all employees are female

An inclusive leadership learning program

“We are committed to creating a workplace where women are valued and respected,” said Brian Breinholt, Chief HR Officer for Sorenson. “We believe that a diverse and inclusive workforce is a stronger workforce, and we are proud to be a company that is leading the way in creating a more inclusive working environment for women.”

The Forbes Best Employers for Women list is an annual ranking of the top 100 companies in the United States considered to be the best workplaces for women. Forbes and market research company Statista identified companies leading the way when it comes to supporting women inside and outside their workforces. The Best Employers for Women 2023 were identified through an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the United States. The sample included more than 40,000 women. According to Statista, the evaluation was based on four different criteria:

Direct Recommendations (Work Topics in General) : The employees were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, workplace, and diversity regarding their employer. Additionally, the likelihood of recommending one’s employer was also asked.

: The employees were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, workplace, and diversity regarding their employer. Additionally, the likelihood of recommending one’s employer was also asked. Direct Recommendations (Topics Relevant to Women) : Women were asked to rate their employers regarding parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation and career, and pay equity.

: Women were asked to rate their employers regarding parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation and career, and pay equity. Indirect Recommendations : Participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. Only the recommendations of women were considered.

: Participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. Only the recommendations of women were considered. Diversity among top Executives / Board: Based on extensive research, an index was built based on the share of women in executive management or board positions.

Sorenson has received numerous awards and recognitions for its outstanding performance and achievements. In previous years, Sorenson was recognized on prestigious lists such as Forbes America’s Best Midsize Employers, The Silicon Review’s 50 Best Workplaces of the Year, Forbes Best-in-State Employers, Forbes Best Employers for Women, Forbes Best Employers for Diversity, and Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Company. These awards highlight Sorenson’s commitment to innovation, branding, workplace diversity, and exceptional experiences for employees and job applicants.

“We are honored to once again be named to the Forbes Best Employers for Women list,” said Ehrika Gladden, President of Sorenson Enterprise. “This recognition is a testament to our core values and company culture. We are committed to creating a workplace with the necessary benefits, opportunities for advancement, and a supportive work environment where women can thrive.”

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world’s leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people through communication solutions for all: call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the connections we support. Under Sorenson’s Impact and ESG Vision and Action Plan, we’re reviewing our carbon footprint, addressing accessibility and advancement barriers for Deaf employees, and implementing a supplier diversity program. Sorenson is a minority-owned company committed to expanding opportunities for underserved communities and championing a culture of belonging. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com .

