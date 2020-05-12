Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Sorenson Responds to FCC Directive to Access 988 Lifeline

Sorenson Responds to FCC Directive to Access 988 Lifeline

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SALT LAKE CITY, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Sorenson Communications announced the availability of 988 dialing to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which provides 24/7 emotional support for people in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis.

Sorenson is responding to the directive of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to provide direct-dialing 988 access to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. When Deaf callers dial 988 on a Sorenson ntouch® device, they will get confidential access to the Lifeline through Sorenson Relay interpreters. The 988 number is not yet available on a nationwide basis and is available now only for Sorenson customers.

As with all calls processed through Sorenson Communications, the FCC mandates complete confidentiality of call content. In addition, Sorenson Relay interpreters are bound by a Code of Professional Conduct, which clearly states that any information in an interpreted setting will be kept strictly confidential.

“Sorenson always supports Deaf communication access, but especially in critical times of need or crisis,” notes Sorenson CEO Scott Wood. “We are here to serve customers 24/7 by supporting access to the lifeline and to assist lifeline staff in providing support and awareness.”

The 988 number is now added to a host of three-digit, community resource numbers that can be reached through Sorenson ntouch devices. “We want to support our community by providing easy access to 988 and to interpreters,” says Sorenson Vice President of Marketing Lance Pickett. “We are also working to raise awareness about the availability of this valuable resource.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can also be accessed by calling 1-800-273-8255. For more information about the Lifeline, visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Sorenson Communications, LLC
Sorenson Communications, LLC (www.sorenson.com) Connects Life. Sorenson was founded on the principle that communication and being understood is fundamental to the human experience. Inspired by this belief and the core values of our communities, we develop the most trusted communication offerings, including Sorenson Relay, the highest-quality video interpreting service, and Sorenson Interpreting, which matches qualified sign language interpreters to specific in-person or over-video assignment needs. As the largest private employer of Deaf people and sign language interpreters, Sorenson endeavors to provide each customer with an exceptional communication experience.

Sorenson offers innovative, Deaf-specific communication products, such as ntouch® videophones and ntouch software applications that connect PC, Mac®, and mobile device users to Sorenson Relay. For more information, visit www.sorenson.com.

CONTACT: Press Contact
Ann Bardsley
CaptionCall/Sorenson Communications
801-287-9400
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.