SALT LAKE CITY, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, American Business Awards® announced Sorenson, the leading language services provider of inclusive communication services for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse people, has been named the 2023 Silver Stevie® Award winner in the Brand Experience of the Year category.

The American Business Awards are the United States’ premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Sorenson was recognized for its rigorous brand refresh which set a new industry standard for inclusivity in 2022. The average rebrand usually requires 12 to 18 months, and includes countless hours of market research, concept art, brand identity designs, product redesigns, community polling, and education.

“Under new leadership, our agile and talented marketing team rose to the challenge and mobilized within a tight six-week timeframe to research, develop, and launch our bold new brand,” said Camila Casale, Chief Marketing Officer of Sorenson. “We were thrilled to unveil the refreshed brand identity at Clin d’Oeil, the world’s largest celebration of sign language, held in Reims, France. The accomplishment is a testament to the dedication, passion, and resilience of our team, as well as our commitment to empowering and connecting the Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities on a global scale.”

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Totally Impressed!” one of the anonymous judges commented. “Six weeks to fully evaluate, plan and launch a brand refresh is not something I have seen done successfully until now.”

This year, more than 3,700 Stevie Award nominations were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories. For more than two decades, the Stevies have recognized excellence in business and are widely considered to be one of the most prestigious awards in the industry.

Last year, Sorenson was acquired by majority owner Ariel Alternatives, the first company in Ariel’s “Project Black” private equity fund. With new vision, one of the top priorities for global expansion was to develop a brand that was more representative of the new Sorenson, one that would be easily recognized as an industry leader in diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.

Globally, there are 7.75 billion people who use more than 7,500 languages. Each person with each language is hardwired to connect with others through communication. As a global leader in language services for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse communities, Sorenson is the connective layer that created an infinite and beautiful tapestry of connections. And while Sorenson provided an accessible platform to communicate ideas and emotions beyond words, the company needed a new brand that underpinned that core principle: Connection.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized by American Business Awards for our brand refresh, a direct reflection of our vision and the global need for human connection,” said Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson. “Through our rebranding efforts, we’ve aimed to create a visual identity that resonates with our diverse audience, showcases the importance of accessible communication, and inspires positive change within the industry. This prestigious acknowledgement not only validates our efforts but also fuels our determination to continue advancing our mission, fostering stronger relationships, and enhancing the lives of those we serve.”

Sorenson’s commitment to innovation in communication technology has been a driving force since its inception twenty years ago. This week, Olelo by Sorenson was named a 2023 Gold Stevie® Award winner in this year’s Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution category.

“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world’s leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people through communication solutions for all: call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the connections we support. Under Sorenson’s Impact and ESG Vision and Action Plan, we’re reviewing our carbon footprint, addressing accessibility and advancement barriers for Deaf employees, and implementing a supplier diversity program. Sorenson is a minority-owned company committed to expanding opportunities for underserved communities and championing a culture of belonging. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

