A secretive nonprofit with financial backing from liberal billionaire George Soros and linked to the Biden administration is calling for the federal government to resurrect a 1970s law to crack down on gas-powered lawn equipment.
Governing for Impact (GFI), founded in 2019 to help craft and guide implementation of federal regulations, quietly issued a memo late last month alongside the left-leaning Center for Progressive Reform (CPR) calling for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Soros-backed group unleashes behind-the-scenes war on gas-powered lawn equipment, trucks - February 28, 2024
- Hamas officials shut down Biden’s ice-cream diplomacy, rejects cease-fire deal - February 28, 2024
- 2 North Carolina congressmen run for state attorney general rather than re-election - February 28, 2024