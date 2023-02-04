SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today distributed dividend confirmation statements to 146 brokerage firms regarding its recent dividend to Sorrento stockholders of shares of common stock of Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex”) held by Sorrento. These statements, which contain the account numbers and amount of Scilex dividend shares, were previously mailed out by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company.
The dividend confirmation statements are being distributed on behalf of Sorrento and Scilex to notify each brokerage firm of Sorrento’s previously announced stock dividend (the “Dividend”) consisting of an aggregate of 76,000,000 shares (the “Dividend Stock”) of common stock of Scilex held by Sorrento to record holders of (i) Sorrento’s common stock (the “Record Common Holders”) as of the close of business on January 9, 2023 (the “Record Date”), and (ii) certain warrants to purchase Sorrento common stock (which have or may have the right to participate in the Dividend pursuant to the terms of their respective warrants).
According to Sorrento’s estimates, approximately 60 million or more shares of Sorrento common stock were sold “short” as of the Record Date. In the event the shares of Sorrento common stock were held through a brokerage firm, bank, dealer or other similar organization and were sold “short” as of the Record Date, holders should consult with their financial advisor, broker or other agent immediately to determine whether they may also be deemed “short” Scilex common stock as a result of the Dividend, as well as any obligations required for you to cover your “short” position(s). Please note that “naked short” sales or “naked short” positions in any Sorrento common stock may constitute a violation of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation SHO.
Each Record Common Holder is entitled to receive 0.1410127 of a share of Scilex common stock for each one share of Sorrento common stock held by such Record Common Holder as of the close of business on the Record Date. The payment date for the Dividend was January 19, 2023. The resulting fewer number of shares of Scilex common stock that will be available to trade could cause the trading market of the common stock of Scilex to become less liquid. As noted above, Scilex’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“CST”), has already distributed to brokerage firms, as the Record Common Holder (for the benefit of their customers that held Sorrento common stock on the Record Date), a book-entry/DRS transaction confirmation (the “Dividend Confirmation Statement”) reflecting the portion of the Dividend Stock allocated to such firm (for the benefit of their customers that held Sorrento common stock on the Record Date), which Dividend Confirmation Statements were mailed to the addresses on record with The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation.
In the event that brokerage firms did not receive copies of the Dividend Confirmation Statements, please contact CST immediately. Sorrento and Scilex are requesting that each brokerage firm distribute the Dividend Stock to the actual beneficial owners thereof and to reflect Scilex’s CUSIP number 80880W106 and value of Scilex common stock on each beneficial owner’s brokerage statement.
Sorrento and Scilex have given specific instructions to Scilex’s transfer agent, CST, on how to answer certain inquiries from Record Holders and brokerage firms:
- When beneficial holders call CST:
- CST will direct the beneficial holders to contact their brokers.
- When brokers call CST:
- CST needs to confirm with the broker that such broker has received their Dividend Confirmation Statement.
- If brokers did not get the Dividend Confirmation Statement, CST will distribute the Dividend Confirmation Statement again to the applicable broker.
- CST will communicate to the brokers that Sorrento and Scilex demand that brokers distribute the Scilex common stock to the individual accounts of the beneficial holders.
- If brokers refuse to distribute the Scilex common stock, Sorrento and Scilex will work with CST and the beneficial holder in exiting their brokerage accounts out of “street” name and into book entry format with CST so that the beneficial holder becomes the direct holder of record with CST. The beneficial holders will be charged $15 for the exit of such positions from their brokerage accounts.
To obtain a copy of the Dividend Confirmation Statement and to have the Dividend Stock reflected on such Dividend Confirmation Statement further distributed to the actual beneficial owners thereof, please contact Scilex’s transfer agent, CST, by phone or email at:
Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company
Telephone Number: 800-509-5586
Email Address: cstmail@continentalstock.com
Broker List
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|ABN AMRO CLEARING CHICAGO LLC
https://www.abnamro.com/clearing/en/contact-form
|175 WEST JACKSON BLVD. CHICAGO
IL ILLINOIS 60604 US
|Albert Fried & Company LLC
information@albertfried.com
|45 BROADWAY, 24TH FLOOR
24TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10006 US
|AMALGAMATED BANK
https://www.amalgamatedbank.com/contact
|275 7TH AVENUE NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10003 US
|AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INVESTMENT SERVICES INC.
contactus@americanenterprise.com
|682 AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CENTER MINNEAPOLIS
MN MINNESOTA 55474 US
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|APEX CLEARING CORPORATION
cs@apexclearing.com
|2 GATEWAY
CENTER 283-299 MARKET ST 16TH FLOOR NEWARK
NJ NEW JERSEY 07102-5005 US
|BANK OF AMERICA, NA/GWIM TRUST OPERATIONS
1.800.878.7878
https://www.privatebank.bankofamerica.com/find-an-advisor.html
|901 MAIN STREET
12TH FLOOR DALLAS
TX TEXAS 23113 US
|BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
gceamericas@bnymellon.com
|111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR
2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057 US.
|BARCLAYS CAPITAL INC.
corporateactionsu@barclays.com
|DTC CUSTODY PARTICIPANT- NY WINDOW -570 WASHINGTON BLVD (ATTN: ROSA HICKS- MILLER OR ROBERT MENDEZ
JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY
07310 US
|BARCLAYS CAPITAL INC.
corporateactionsu@barclays.com
|DTC CUSTODY PARTICIPANT- NY WINDOW -570 WASHINGTON BLVD (ATTN: ROSA HICKS-MILLER OR ROBERT MENDEZ JERSEY CITY
NJ NEW JERSEY 07310 US
|BMO CAPITAL MARKETS CORP.
https://capitalmarkets.bmo.com/en/contact-us/
|3 2ND STREET
12TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY 07302 US
|BMO HARRIS BANK NA/TRUST
https://www.bmoharris.com/main/contact-us/
|11270 W PARK PL MILWAUKEE
WI WISCONSIN 53224 US
|BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Toronto
NACom.Compliance@bmo.com
|250 YONGE STREET,
7TH FLOOR
7TH FLOOR TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5B 2M8 CA
CANADA
|BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK BRANCH/BNP PARIBAS PRIME
BROKERAGE CUSTODIAN
alex.bergelson@us.bnpparibas.com
|100 WEST 33RD STREET
3RD FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10001
|BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK BRANCH/BNP PARIBAS PRIME
BROKERAGE CUSTODIAN
alex.bergelson@us.bnpparibas.com
|100 WEST 33RD STREET
3RD FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10001
|BNY MELLON
gceamericas@bnymellon.com
|PO BOX 392002
500 ROSS STREET PITTSBURGH
PA
PENNSYLVANIA 15262 US
|BNY MELLON/WEALTH MANAGEMENT
gceamericas@bnymellon.com
|1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE
OAKS
PA PENNSYLVANIA 19456 US
|BNYMELLON
gceamericas@bnymellon.com
|111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR
2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE
|BNYMELLON/RE BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD.
gceamericas@bnymellon.com
|ONE WALL STREET NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10286
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|NY NEW YORK 13057 US
|BNYMELLON/RE CACEIS BANK LUXEMBOURG
gceamericas@bnymellon.com
|500 Grant St.
BNY Mellon Center PITTSBURGH
PA PENNSYLVANIA
15258
|BNYMELLON/RE CACEIS BANK, NETHERLANDS
gceamericas@bnymellon.com
|111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY
EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057
|BNYMELLON/RE CHARLES STANLEY AND COMPANY, LIMITED
gceamericas@bnymellon.com
|111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR
2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK
13057 US
|BNYMELLON/RE ETF – ISHARES DTC/NSCC
gceamericas@bnymellon.com
|111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY
EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057
|BNYMELLON/RE WINTERFLOOD SECURITIES LTD
gceamericas@bnymellon.com
|500 Grant St.
BNY Mellon Center PITTSBURGH
PA PENNSYLVANIA 15258
|BOFA
corey.j.colvin@bankofamerica.com
|4804 Deer Lake Drive East
FL9-803-04-04- 4th
floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA
32246 US
|BOFA
corey.j.colvin@bankofamerica.com
|4804 Deer Lake Drive East
FL9-803-04-04- 4th
floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA
32246 US
|BOFA
SECURITIES INC
corey.j.colvin@bankofamerica.com
|4804 Deer Lake Drive East
FL9-803-04-04- 4th
floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA
32246 US
|BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO.
contactus@bbh.com
|140 BROADWAY ATTN: CORPORATE ACTIONS VAULT NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10005 US
|BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO./ETF
contactus@bbh.com
|140 BROADWAY NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10005
|CALDWELL SECURITIES LTD./CDS**
reception@caldwellsecurities.com
|55 UNIVERSITY AVENUE
SUITE 340 TORONTO ON ONTARIO
M5J 2H7 CANADA
|CANACCORD GENUITY CORP.
investor.relations@cgf.com
|609 GRANVILLE ST VANCOUVER
BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V7Y 1H2 CA CANADA
|CANTOR, FITZGERALD & CO.
https://www.cantor.com/investor-center/
|135 E 57TH ST 5TH FL
NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10041 US
|CDS CLEARING AND DEPOSITORY SERVICES INC.
cdscustomersupport@tmx.com
|100 ADELAIDE STREET WEST TORONTO
ON ONTARIO
M5H 1S3 CA CANADA
|CETERA INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC
reorg@ceterafi.com
|400 FIRST STREET
SOUTH, SUITE 300
SUITE 300 ST. CLOUD
|CHARLES SCHWAB & CO., INC.
800-435-4000
https://www.schwab.com/contact-us
|211 MAIN STREET SAN FRANCISCO CA CALIFORNIA
94105 US
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|MN MINNESOTA 56302-0283 US
|CI INVESTMENT SERVICES INC.
info.ciis@ci.com
|199 BAY STREET
SUITE 2600 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5L 1E2 CA
CANADA
|CIBC WORLD MARKETS INC./CDS**
info@cibc.com.
|161 BAY STREET 10 FL
TORONTO ON ONTARIO
M5J 2S8 CA CANADA
|CITIBANK, N.A./ETF
1-800-950-5114
|3800 CITIGROUP CENTER
B2/2 TAMPA
FL FLORIDA 33610
|CITIBANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
1-800-950-5114
|3800 CITIBANK CENTER TAMPA BLDG.B FIRST FLOOR ZONE 8 TAMPA
FL FLORIDA 33610-9122 US
|CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.
1-800-950-5114
|580 CROSSPOINT PARKWAY GETZVILLE
NY NEW YORK 14068 US
|CLEAR STREET LLC
https://clearstreet.io/contact
|4 World Trade Center, 45th Floor
150 Greenwich Street NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10007
|CLEARSTREET IO
info@clearstreet.io
|55 BROADWAY
(SUITE 2102) CORPORATE ACTIONS NEW YORK
NEW YORK 10006 US
|COMMERCE BANK
brokerage.newaccounts@commercebank.com
|922 WALNUT STREET MAIL STOP TBTS-2 KANSAS CITY
MO MISSOURI 64106 US
|COR CLEARING LLC
dividend.interests@axosclearing.com
|9300 UNDERWOOD AVE
SUITE 400 OMAHA
NE NEBRASKA 68114 US
|Credential Securities Inc.
clientcare@credential.com
|800-1111 WEST GEORGIA STREET VANCOUVER
BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6E 4T6 CA CANADA
|CREST INTERNATIONAL NOMINEES LIMITED
Admin@crest-approved.org
|33 CANNON STREET LONDON EC4M 5SB GB
UNITED KINGDOM
|CURVATURE SECURITIES, LLC
info@curvaturesecurities.com
|39 MAIN STREET CHATHAM
NJ NEW JERSEY 07928 US
|D.A. DAVIDSON & CO.
https://dadavidson.com/Contact-Us
|8 3RD STREET NORTH GREAT FALLS MT MONTANA
59401 US
|DEPOSITO CENTRAL DE VALORES S.A., DEPOSITO DE
VALORES
https://www.dcv.cl/en/contact.html
|AVENIDA APOQUINDO # 4001
FLOOR 12, C.P.
7550162, SANTIAGO CL CHILE
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|DESJARDINS SECURITIES INC.
asfaires@desjardins.com
|1253 McGill College 10TH FLOOR MONTREAL QUEBEC
H3B 2Y5 CA CANADA
|DEUTSCHE BANK AG NY/US CUSTODY
deutsche.bank@db.com
|1251 Avenue Of The Americas
NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10020
|DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES INC.
intm.corporate-actions@db.com
|60 WALL STREET
9TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10005 US
|DRIVEWEALTH, LLC
https://www.drivewealth.com/lets-build-together/
|15 EXCHANGE PLACE
10TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY
NEW JERSEY 07302
|E*TRADE CLEARING LLC
https://us.etrade.com/contact-us
|HARBORSIDE FINANCIAL CENTER
501 PLAZA 11 JERSEY CITY
NJ NEW JERSEY 07311 US
|EDWARD D. JONES & CO., L.P.
1 (800) 441-2357
|12555 MANCHESTER ROAD
ST. LOUIS
MO MISSOURI 63131-3729 US
|EDWARD D. JONES & CO., L.P.
1 (800) 441-2357
|201 PROGRESS PARKWAY MARYLAND HEIGHTS
MO MISSOURI 63043 US
|FIDELITY CLEARING CANADA
ULC/CDS**
acctransfer.fcc@fidelity.ca
|483 BAY ST. SOUTH TOWER TORONTO
ON ONTARIO M5G2N7 CA CANADA
|FIFTH THIRD BANK
1-866-671-5353
|5001 KINGSLEY DRIVE
MAIL DROP 1MOB28 CINCINNATI
OH OHIO 45227 US
|FOLIO INVESTMENTS, INC.
https://folioinvesting.com/folioinvesting/contact-us/
|8180 GREENSBORO DRIVE
8TH FLOOR MCLEAN
VA VIRGINIA 22102 US
|FUTU CLEARING INC.
customersvc@futuclearing.com
|12750 Merit Drive
SUITE 475 DALLAS TX TEXAS 75251
|GMP SECURITIES L.P.
416 943 6696
|145 KING STREET
WEST, SUITE 300 11TH FLOOR TORONTO
ON ONTARIO
MJ5 1J8 CA CANADA
|GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO. LLC
gs-investor-relations@gs.com.
|222 SOUTH MAIN STREET
Attn: Mandatory Corporate Actions SALT LAKE CITY UT UTAH
84101 US
|HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC./CDS**
https://www.haywood.com/who-we-are/locations
|200 BURRARD ST WATERFRONT CENTRE SUITE 700 VANCOUVER
BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6C 3L6 CANADA
|HILLTOP SECURITIES INC.
https://www.hilltopsecurities.com/contact/
|1201 ELM ST.
35TH FLOOR DALLAS
TX TEXAS
75270 US
|HRT FINANCIAL LLC
voicemail@hudson-trading.com
|150 GREENWICH STREET (ATTN: SETTLEMENT) FOUR WORLD TRADE
CENTER
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|57TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10007 US
|HSBC BANK USA, NA/HSBC CUSTODY & CLEARING SERVICES FOR
STOCK LOAN
https://www.us.hsbc.com/customer-service/contact-us/
|452 FIFTH AVENUE ATTN: HBUS CCS SETTS
NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10018 US
|HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
investorrelations@hsbc.com
|452 FIFTH AVENUE ATTN: HBUS CCS SETTS
NEW YORK NEW YORK
10018 US
|INTERACTIVE BROKERS LLC
877-442-2757
|2 PICKWICK PLAZA
2ND FLOOR GREENWICH
CT CONNECTICUT
06830 US
|J.P. MORGAN CHASE BANK NA/FBO BLACKROCK CTF
https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/adv/contact-us/
|1111 POLARIS PARKWAY COLUMBUS OH OHIO
43240
|J.P. MORGAN CLEARING CORP.
(347) 643-1000
|FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER
3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK
11201 US
|JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC
taxreportingwccontacts@janney.com
|1717 ARCH STREET
17TH FLOOR PHILADELPHIA
PA PENNSYLVANIA 19103 US
|JEFFERIES LLC
https://www.jefferies.com/FooterPages/Contact-Us/94
|101 HUDSON
STREET, 11th Floor NEW JERSEY
NJ NEW JERSEY 07302 US
|JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
JPMCinvestorrelations@jpmchase.com
|FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER
3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK
11201 US
|JPMORGAN CHASE BANK/EUROCLEAR BANK
JPMCinvestorrelations@jpmchase.com
|FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER
3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK
11245 US
|JPMORGAN CHASE BANK/IA
JPMCinvestorrelations@jpmchase.com
|FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER
3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK
11201 US
|KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
https://www.key.com/personal/customer-support/contact-us.html
|4900 TIEDEMAN RD BROOKLYN
OH OHIO 44144 US
|LAURENTIAN BANK SECURITIES INC.
https://www.vmbl.ca/portal/web/site_public/contactez-nous
|1981 MCGILL COLLEGE AVE. SUITE 100 MONTREAL QUEBEC
H3A 3K3 CA CANADA
|LPL FINANCIAL LLC
renata.jaskiewicz@lpl.com
|4707 EXECUTIVE DRIVE
SAN DIEGO
CA CALIFORNIA 92121 US
|MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY
https://www3.mtb.com/homepage/explore-the-m-and-t-bank-help-center/mandt-bank-phone-numbers-by-department/telephone-directory
|ONE M&T PLAZA TRUST OPS 8TH FLOOR BUFFALO
NY NEW YORK 14203 US
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|MANULIFE SECURITIES INCORPORATED
MLS_securitiesoperations@manulife.ca
|1235 NORTH SERVICE ROAD WEST OAKVILLE
ON ONTARIO
L6M 2W2 CA CANADA
|MARSCO INVESTMENT CORPORATION
op@tradeup.com
|101 EISENHOWER PARKWAY ROSELAND
NJ NEW JERSEY 07068 US
|MERRILL LYNCH, PIERCE, FENNER & SMITH INCORPORATED
https://www.ml.com/contactus/contact-us.html
|4804 Deer Lake Drive East
FL9-803-04-04- 4th
floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA
32246 US
|MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES (USA) INC./STOCK LOAN CONDUIT ACCOUNT
212-407-1000
|810 SEVENTH AVE
37TH FLOOR NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10019
|MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES (USA), INC.
212-407-1000
|810 SEVENTH AVE
37TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10019
|MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORPORATION, NEW YORK
BRANCH
https://safe.tr.mufg.jp/cgi-bin/english/index_contact/index_contact_01.cgi?r=7
|280 PARK AVE
39TH FL-WEST BLDG NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10017
|Morgan Stanley
info@morganstanley.com
|1300 THAMES STREET
THAMES STREET WHARF BALTIMORE
MD MARYLAND 21231 US
|MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC
info@morganstanley.com
|1300 THAMES ST. BALTIMORE
MD MARYLAND
|MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC
investorrelations@morganstanley.com
|1 NEW YORK PLAZA
39TH FLOOR NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10004 US
|MURIEL SIEBERT & CO., INC.
service@siebert.com
|77 SUMMER STREET
3RD FLOOR BOSTON MA
MASSACHUSETTS 02210 US
|NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC
http://www.national-financial-services.com/contact_us/
|499 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD
5TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY
07310 US
|NBCN INC.
NBINinformation@nbc.ca
|1010 rue De La Gauchetière Mezzanine 100 MONTREAL QUEBEC
H3B 5J2 CA CANADA
|NOMURA INTERNATIONAL TRUST COMPANY
https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/contact/
|309 WEST 49TH STREET
10TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10019 US
|ODLUM BROWN LIMITED
information@odlumbrown.com
|250 HOWE STREET
SUITE 1100 VANCOUVER BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6C 3R8 CA CANADA
|OPPENHEIMER & CO. INC.
michael.shih@opco.com
|85 BROAD STREET NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10004 US
|PERSHING LLC
https://www.pershing.com/contact/
|1 PERSHING PLAZA JERSEY CITY
NJ NEW JERSEY 07399 US
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|PHILLIP CAPITAL INC.
corporateactions@phillipcapital.com
|141 W. JACKSON
BLVD. SUITE 3050 CHICAGO
IL ILLINOIS 60604 US
|PI FINANCIAL CORP.
reorg@pifinancial.com
|666 BURRARD ST
SUITE 1900 VANCOUVER BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6C 3N1 CA CANADA
|PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
consumerloans@pnc.com
|4100 W 150TH STREET
ASSET MOVEMENT TEAM 3RD FL, LOCATOR B7- YB17-03-03 CLEVELAND
OH OHIO 44135 US
|PRINCIPAL BANK
https://www.principal.com/contact-us
|711 HIGH STREET DES MOINES
IA IOWA 50392
|QUESTRADE INC./CDS**
compliance@questrade.com
|5650 YONGE ST.,
Suite 1700 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M2M 4G3 CA
CANADA
|Raymond James & Associates, Inc.
ClientAccessSupport@RaymondJames.com
|880 CARILLON PKWY ST. PETERSBURG
FL FLORIDA 33733-2749 US
|RAYMOND JAMES LTD.
corporateactions@raymondjames.com
|925 WEST GEORGIA STREET SUITE 2200 VANCOUVER
BC BRITISH COLUMBIA V6C 3L2 CA
|RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC
rbcrundle@rbccm.com
|60 SOUTH 6TH ST. MINNEAPOLIS MN MINNESOTA 55402 US
|RBC DOMINION SECURITIES INC
dsonline@rbc.com
|21 COMMERCE COURT SOUTH 2ND FLOOR TORONTO
ON ONTARIO
M5L 1A7 CANADA
|RELIANCE TRUST COMPANY
https://www.reliancetrustgroup.com/contact
|1100 ABERNATHY RD.
500 NORTHPARK
SUITE 400 ATLANTA GA GEORGIA
30113 US
|RELIANCE TRUST COMPANY
janed@reliance-trust.com
|4900 W. BROWN DEER RD MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN 53223 US
|ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO. INCORPORATED
dividends@rwbaird.com
|777 E WISCONSIN AVE
9TH FLOOR MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN
53202 US
|ROBINHOOD SECURITIES, LLC
ir@robinhood.com
|500 COLONIAL CENTER PARKWAY SUITE 100 LAKE MARY FL FLORIDA
32746 US
|SAFRA SECURITIES LLC
https://www.safrasecurities.com/Contact.aspx
|546 5TH AVENUE NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10036 US
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|SCOTIA CAPITAL (USA) INC.
investor.relations@scotiabank.com
|150 KING STREET W
5TH FLOOR TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5H 1J9 CA
CANADA
|SEI PRIVATE TRUST COMPANY
https://www.seic.com/contact-us
|1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE
OAKS
PA PENNSYLVANIA 19456 US
|SEI PRIVATE TRUST COMPANY
https://www.seic.com/contact-us
|1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE OAKS
PA PENNSYLVANIA
19456 US
|SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC
https://americas.societegenerale.com/en/contact/
|480 WASHINGTON BLVD.
20TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY
07310 US
|SSB – BLACKROCK INSTITUTIONAL TRUST
groupcorpcommsamrs@blackrock.com
|50 California Street San Francisco
CA CALIFORNIA 94163
|SSB – TRUST CUSTODY
ssb@dss.ca.gov
|30 ADELAIDE ST EAST
SUITE 800 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5C 3G6 CA
CANADA
|SSB&T CO/CLIENT CUSTODY SERVICES
https://www.ssbtexas.com/contact
|1776 HERITAGE DRIVE
NORTH QUINCY MA
MASSACHUSETTS 02171
|STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO
ses-client-service@statestreet.com
|16 WALL STREET
5TH FLOOR NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10005 US
|STATE STREET BANK & TRUST COMPANY / ISHARES EUROPE
ses-client-service@statestreet.com
|1776 HERITAGE DRIVE
NORTH QUINCY MA MASSACHUSETTS
02171
|STATE STREET BANK & TRUST/STATE STREET TOTALETF
ses-client-service@statestreet.com
|1776 Heritage Drive NORTH QUINCY MA MASSACHUSETTS 02717
|STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
ses-client-service@statestreet.com
|30 ADELAIDE ST EAST
SUITE 800 TORONTO ON ONTARIO
M5C 3G6 CA CANADA
|STIFEL, NICOLAUS & COMPANY, INCORPORATED
investorrelations@stifel.com
|501 N BROADWAY ST. LOUIS
MO MISSOURI 63102 US
|STONEX FINANCIAL INC.
dg-clre-org_tenders@stonex.com
|2 PERIMETER PARK SOUTH SUITE 100 W BIRMINGHAM AL ALABAMA
35243 US
|TD AMERITRADE CLEARING, INC.
https://www.tdameritrade.com/why-td-ameritrade/contact-us.html
|200 S 108TH AVE OMAHA
NE NEBRASKA 68154 US
|TD WATERHOUSE CANADA INC ATTN: MANDATORY
https://www.tdameritrade.com/why-td-ameritrade/contact-us.html
|77 BLOOR STREET WEST
3RD FLOOR TORONTO
ON ONTARIO
M5S 1M2 CA CANADA
|TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST COMPANY
mathewwilliams@ttstc.org
|208 E 10TH ST AUSTIN
TX TEXAS 78701 US
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
gceamericas@bnymellon.com
|500 GRANT STREET
27TH FLOOR PITTSBURGH PA
PENNSYLVANIA 15258 US
|THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK
https://www.huntington.com/customer-service/contact-us
|7 EASTON OVAL EA4E62 COLUMBUS
OH OHIO 43209 US
|THE NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY
https://www.northerntrust.com/united-states/contact-us-corporate-overview
|333 South Wabash Ave, 32nd Floor Attn: Trade Securities Processing CHICAGO
IL ILLINOIS 60603 US
|TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC
corpactions@tradestation.com
|120 RIVERSIDE PLAZA
SUITE 1650 CHICAGO IL ILLINOIS 60606 US
|U.S. BANCORP INVESTMENTS, INC.
corporateactions@usbank.com
|60 LIVINGSTON AVE
EP-MN-WN1B ST. PAUL
MN MINNESOTA 55107-1419 US
|U.S. BANK N.A./ETF
https://www.usbank.com/investment-services/contact-us.html
|1555 N RIVER CENTER DRIVE MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN 53212
|U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
https://www.usbank.com/investment-services/contact-us.html
|1555 NORTH RIVERCENTER DRIVE, SUITE 302
SUITE 302 MILWAUKEE
WI WISCONSIN 53212 US
|UBS AG
https://www.ubs.com/global/en/our-firm/locations.html
|480 WASHINGTON BLVD.
12TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY 07310 US
|UBS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.
comments@ubs.com
|1000 HARBOR BOULEVARD WEEHAWKEN NJ NEW JERSEY
07086 US
|UBS SECURITIES LLC
https://www.ubs.com/us/en/wealth-management/contact-us.html
|677 WASHINGTON BLVD
STAMFORD
CT CONNECTICUT 06901 US
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|UMB BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
shareholder@computershare.com
|928 GRAND BLVD KANSAS CITY MO MISSOURI 64106 US
|VANGUARD MARKETING CORPORATION
https://corporate.vanguard.com/content/corporatesite/us/en/corp/contact-us.html
|100 VANGUARD BLVD MALVERN
PA PENNSYLVANIA 19355 US
|VELOCITY CLEARING, LLC
Christopher.Felicetti@velocityclearingllc.com
|1301 Route 36
Suite 109 (Attn: Chris Felicetti)
HAZLET
NEW JERSEY 7730 US
|VELOX CLEARING LLC
dl-operations@velox-global.com
|2400 E. KATELLA AVENUE
SUITE 725A ANAHEIM
CA CALIFORNIA 92806 US
|VIRTU AMERICAS LLC
investor_relations@virtu.com
|ONE LIBERTY PLAZA, 165 BROADWAY 5TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10006 US
|VISION FINANCIAL MARKETS LLC
securitiesops@vfmarkets.com
|4 HIGH RIDGE PARK SUITE 100 STAMFORD
CT CONNECTICUT 06905 US
|WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC
reorg@wedbush.com
|1000 WILSHIRE BLVD
8TH FLOOR LOS ANGELES
CA CALIFORNIA
90017 US
|WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC.
reorg@wedbush.com
|1000 WILSHIRE BLVD.
LOS ANGELES CA CALIFORNIA 90017 US
|WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A./SIG
https://www.wellsfargo.com/help/contact-us/
|733 MARQUETTE AVE 4TH FLOOR MAC N9306-04D MINNEAPOLIS
MN MINNESOTA 55402 US
|WELLS FARGO CLEARING SERVICES LLC
https://www.wellsfargo.com/help/contact-us/
|1 NORTH JEFFERSON MAIL CODE: H0006- 094
ST. LOUIS
MO MISSOURI 63103 US
|WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC
https://www.wellsfargo.com/help/contact-us/
|1525 WEST W T HARRIS BLVD CHARLOTTE NC NORTH CAROLINA
28262 US
|WILSON-DAVIS & CO., INC.
dfurlow@wdco.com
|236 SOUTH MAIN STREET
SALT LAKE CITY UT UTAH
84101 US
About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
Sorrento is a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19. Sorrento’s multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as Abivertinib, next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (“TKIs”), fully human antibodies (“G-MAB™ library”), immuno-cellular therapies (“DAR-T™”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and oncolytic virus (“Seprehvec™”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including STI-1558, COVI-MSC™; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVIMARK™.
Sorrento’s commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a TRPV1 agonist, non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin (“RTX”), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA™), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN). RTX has been cleared for a Phase II trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a Phase II trial in osteoarthritis patients. Positive final results from the Phase III Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program for SEMDEXA™, its novel, non-opioid product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica), were announced in March 2022. ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.
For more information visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com
Media and Investor Relations
Contact: Brian Cooley
Email: mediarelations@sorrentotherapeutics.com
Sorrento® and the Sorrento logo are registered trademarks of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
G-MAB™, DAR-T™, Seprehvec™, SOFUSA™, COVI-MSC™, COVIMARK™, Ovydso™ and Fujovee™ are trademarks of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
SEMDEXA™ (SP-102) is a trademark of Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. A proprietary name review by the FDA is planned.
ZTlido® is a registered trademark owned by Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
©2023 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
