SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today posted a supplement to its previously issued “Frequently Asked Questions” document under the “Investors” section of its website at www.sorrentotherapeutics.com regarding its recent dividend to Sorrento stockholders of shares of common stock of Scilex Holding Company held by Sorrento.
The supplement to the FAQs provides notice regarding the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation’s removal of the contra-CUSIP on Scilex common stock that was distributed as a dividend to Sorrento’s stockholders and provides notice to brokerage firms, banks, dealers and similar organizations listed therein that a dividend confirmation had previously been distributed to such firms by Scilex’s transfer agent and requests that such firms contact Scilex’s transfer agent if they have not received such confirmation. The supplement also reiterates a question related to issues that may arise with respect to the dividend in connection with short positions in Sorrento common stock.
The supplement to the FAQs and related annex are included in this press release and can also be found here.
SUPPLEMENT TO
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
REGARDING THE DIVIDEND OF SCILEX HOLDING COMPANY COMMON STOCK BY
SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
This supplement is a supplement to the Frequently Asked Questions Regarding the Dividend of Scilex Holding Company Common Stock by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Sorrento) that was issued by Sorrento on January 29, 2023 (the FAQ), a copy of which can be found under the “Investors” section of its website at www.sorrentotherapeutics.com. This supplement is being issued to update and supplement the information in the FAQ to notify investors regarding certain matters relating to the dividend and reiterate certain questions and answers from the FAQ. Capitalized terms used in this supplement shall have their respective meetings set forth in the FAQ.
NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF CONTRA-CUSIP BY DTCC
Effective as of February 2, 2023, the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation has removed the “contra-CUSIP” that it had previously imposed on the Dividend Stock. Any shares of Dividend Stock held by your brokerage firm, bank, dealer or other similar organization for your benefit now bear only Scilex’s CUSIP number, which is 80880W106. If you are entitled to receive Dividend Stock, please contact your brokerage firm, bank, or other similar organization immediately to confirm that the CUSIP number appears on your brokerage statement with respect to your Dividend Stock.
NOTICE TO BROKERAGE FIRMS, BANKS, DEALERS AND OTHER SIMILAR ORGANIZATIONS
If the name of your firm, bank or other similar organization is set forth on Annex B of the FAQ, which Annex B is repeated below for convenience, and your firm, bank or similar organization has not received the Dividend Confirmation that was mailed to your firm, bank or similar organization, please contact Scilex’s transfer agent immediately to obtain a copy of the Dividend Confirmation. Please note that copies of the Dividend Confirmations mailed to the organizations set forth on Annex B are set forth on the Annex B-1. Scilex’s transfer agent’s contact information is as follows:
Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company
Telephone Number: 800-509-5586
Email Address: cstmail@continentalstock.com
Several major brokers have confirmed to Sorrento and Scilex that they are adding the Scilex share positions to the individual brokerage accounts of Sorrento shareholders receiving the Dividend Stock.
SUPPLEMENTAL QUESTION AND ANSWER
|Q:
|If I loaned my shares of Sorrento common stock to short sellers or any other party as of the Record Date, am I still entitled to receive Dividend Stock as of the Payment Date?
|A:
|Only Record Holders as of the Record Date are entitled to receive the Dividend Stock. If you were the Record Holder as of the Record Date and are entitled to receive the Dividend Stock, but have not received the Dividend Stock, you may be entitled to receive Dividend Stock from the short seller or other party who borrowed your shares of Sorrento common stock, whether through the lending programs implemented by your brokerage firm, bank, dealer and other similar organization or otherwise. If you were a Record Holder as of the Record Date and have not received your Dividend Stock, please consult with your financial advisor, broker or other agent immediately to determine how to receive your Dividend
Stock.
Annex B
Broker List
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|ABN AMRO CLEARING CHICAGO LLC
|175 WEST JACKSON BLVD. CHICAGO
IL ILLINOIS 60604 US
|Albert Fried & Company LLC
|45 BROADWAY, 24TH FLOOR
24TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10006 US
|AMALGAMATED BANK
|275 7TH AVENUE NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10003 US
|AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INVESTMENT SERVICES INC.
|682 AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CENTER MINNEAPOLIS
MN MINNESOTA 55474 US
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|APEX CLEARING CORPORATION
|2 GATEWAY
CENTER 283-299 MARKET ST 16TH FLOOR NEWARK
NJ NEW JERSEY 07102-5005 US
|BANK OF AMERICA, NA/GWIM TRUST OPERATIONS
|901 MAIN STREET
12TH FLOOR DALLAS
TX TEXAS 23113 US
|BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
|111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR
2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057 US.
|BARCLAYS CAPITAL INC.
|DTC CUSTODY PARTICIPANT- NY WINDOW -570 WASHINGTON BLVD (ATTN: ROSA HICKS- MILLER OR ROBERT MENDEZ
JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY
07310 US
|BARCLAYS CAPITAL INC.
|DTC CUSTODY PARTICIPANT- NY WINDOW -570 WASHINGTON BLVD (ATTN: ROSA HICKS-MILLER OR ROBERT MENDEZ JERSEY CITY
NJ NEW JERSEY 07310 US
|BMO CAPITAL MARKETS CORP.
|3 2ND STREET
12TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY 07302 US
|BMO HARRIS BANK NA/TRUST
|11270 W PARK PL MILWAUKEE
WI WISCONSIN 53224 US
|BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Toronto
|250 YONGE STREET,
7TH FLOOR
7TH FLOOR TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5B 2M8 CA
CANADA
|BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK BRANCH/BNP PARIBAS PRIME
BROKERAGE CUSTODIAN
|100 WEST 33RD STREET
3RD FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10001
|BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK BRANCH/BNP PARIBAS PRIME
BROKERAGE CUSTODIAN
|100 WEST 33RD STREET
3RD FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10001
|BNY MELLON
|PO BOX 392002
500 ROSS STREET PITTSBURGH
PA
PENNSYLVANIA 15262 US
|BNY MELLON/WEALTH MANAGEMENT
|1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE
OAKS
PA PENNSYLVANIA 19456 US
|BNYMELLON
|111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR
2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE
|BNYMELLON/RE BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD.
|ONE WALL STREET NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10286
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|NY NEW YORK 13057 US
|BNYMELLON/RE CACEIS BANK LUXEMBOURG
|500 Grant St.
BNY Mellon Center PITTSBURGH
PA PENNSYLVANIA
15258
|BNYMELLON/RE CACEIS BANK, NETHERLANDS
|111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY
EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057
|BNYMELLON/RE CHARLES STANLEY AND COMPANY, LIMITED
|111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR
2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK
13057 US
|BNYMELLON/RE ETF – ISHARES DTC/NSCC
|111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY
EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057
|BNYMELLON/RE WINTERFLOOD SECURITIES LTD
|500 Grant St.
BNY Mellon Center PITTSBURGH
PA PENNSYLVANIA 15258
|BOFA
|4804 Deer Lake Drive East
FL9-803-04-04- 4th
floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA
32246 US
|BOFA
|4804 Deer Lake Drive East
FL9-803-04-04- 4th
floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA
32246 US
|BOFA SECURITIES INC
|4804 Deer Lake Drive East
FL9-803-04-04- 4th
floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA
32246 US
|BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO.
|140 BROADWAY ATTN: CORPORATE ACTIONS VAULT NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10005 US
|BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO./ETF
|140 BROADWAY NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10005
|CALDWELL SECURITIES LTD./CDS**
|55 UNIVERSITY AVENUE
SUITE 340 TORONTO ON ONTARIO
M5J 2H7 CANADA
|CANACCORD GENUITY CORP.
|609 GRANVILLE ST VANCOUVER
BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V7Y 1H2 CA CANADA
|CANTOR, FITZGERALD & CO.
|135 E 57TH ST 5TH FL
NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10041 US
|CDS CLEARING AND DEPOSITORY SERVICES INC.
|100 ADELAIDE STREET WEST TORONTO
ON ONTARIO
M5H 1S3 CA CANADA
|CETERA INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC
|400 FIRST STREET
SOUTH, SUITE 300
SUITE 300 ST. CLOUD
|CHARLES SCHWAB & CO., INC.
|211 MAIN STREET SAN FRANCISCO CA CALIFORNIA
94105 US
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|MN MINNESOTA 56302-0283 US
|CI INVESTMENT SERVICES INC.
|199 BAY STREET
SUITE 2600 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5L 1E2 CA
CANADA
|CIBC WORLD MARKETS INC./CDS**
|161 BAY STREET 10 FL
TORONTO ON ONTARIO
M5J 2S8 CA CANADA
|CITIBANK, N.A./ETF
|3800 CITIGROUP CENTER
B2/2 TAMPA
FL FLORIDA 33610
|CITIBANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
|3800 CITIBANK CENTER TAMPA BLDG.B FIRST FLOOR ZONE 8 TAMPA
FL FLORIDA 33610-9122 US
|CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.
|580 CROSSPOINT PARKWAY GETZVILLE
NY NEW YORK 14068 US
|CLEAR STREET LLC
|4 World Trade Center, 45th Floor
150 Greenwich Street NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10007
|CLEARSTREET IO
|55 BROADWAY
(SUITE 2102) CORPORATE ACTIONS NEW YORK
NEW YORK 10006 US
|COMMERCE BANK
|922 WALNUT STREET MAIL STOP TBTS-2 KANSAS CITY
MO MISSOURI 64106 US
|COR CLEARING LLC
|9300 UNDERWOOD AVE
SUITE 400 OMAHA
NE NEBRASKA 68114 US
|Credential Securities Inc.
|800-1111 WEST GEORGIA STREET VANCOUVER
BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6E 4T6 CA CANADA
|CREST INTERNATIONAL NOMINEES LIMITED
|33 CANNON STREET LONDON EC4M 5SB GB
UNITED KINGDO
|CURVATURE SECURITIES, LLC
|39 MAIN STREET CHATHAM
NJ NEW JERSEY 07928 US
|D.A. DAVIDSON & CO.
|8 3RD STREET NORTH GREAT FALLS MT MONTANA
59401 US
|DEPOSITO CENTRAL DE VALORES S.A., DEPOSITO DE
VALORES
|AVENIDA APOQUINDO # 4001
FLOOR 12, C.P.
7550162, SANTIAGO CL CHILE
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|DESJARDINS SECURITIES INC.
|1253 McGill College 10TH FLOOR MONTREAL QUEBEC
H3B 2Y5 CA CANADA
|DEUTSCHE BANK AG NY/US CUSTODY
|1251 Avenue Of The Americas
NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10020
|DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES INC.
|60 WALL STREET
9TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10005 US
|DRIVEWEALTH, LLC
|15 EXCHANGE PLACE
10TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY
NEW JERSEY 07302
|E*TRADE CLEARING LLC
|HARBORSIDE FINANCIAL CENTER
501 PLAZA 11 JERSEY CITY
NJ NEW JERSEY 07311 US
|EDWARD D. JONES & CO., L.P.
|12555 MANCHESTER ROAD
ST. LOUIS
MO MISSOURI 63131-3729 US
|EDWARD D. JONES & CO., L.P.
|201 PROGRESS PARKWAY MARYLAND HEIGHTS
MO MISSOURI 63043 US
|FIDELITY CLEARING CANADA
ULC/CDS**
|483 BAY ST. SOUTH TOWER TORONTO
ON ONTARIO M5G2N7 CA CANADA
|FIFTH THIRD BANK
|5001 KINGSLEY DRIVE
MAIL DROP 1MOB28 CINCINNATI
OH OHIO 45227 US
|FOLIO INVESTMENTS, INC.
|8180 GREENSBORO DRIVE
8TH FLOOR MCLEAN
VA VIRGINIA 22102 US
|FUTU CLEARING INC.
|12750 Merit Drive
SUITE 475 DALLAS TX TEXAS 75251
|GMP SECURITIES L.P.
|145 KING STREET
WEST, SUITE 300 11TH FLOOR TORONTO
ON ONTARIO
MJ5 1J8 CA CANADA
|GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO. LLC
|222 SOUTH MAIN STREET
Attn: Mandatory Corporate Actions SALT LAKE CITY UT UTAH
84101 US
|HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC./CDS**
|200 BURRARD ST WATERFRONT CENTRE SUITE 700 VANCOUVER
BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6C 3L6 CANADA
|HILLTOP SECURITIES INC.
|1201 ELM ST.
35TH FLOOR DALLAS
TX TEXAS
75270 US
|HRT FINANCIAL LLC
|150 GREENWICH STREET (ATTN: SETTLEMENT) FOUR WORLD TRADE
CENTER
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|57TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10007 US
|HSBC BANK USA, NA/HSBC CUSTODY & CLEARING SERVICES FOR
STOCK LOAN
|452 FIFTH AVENUE ATTN: HBUS CCS SETTS
NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10018 US
|HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
|452 FIFTH AVENUE ATTN: HBUS CCS SETTS
NEW YORK NEW YORK
10018 US
|INTERACTIVE BROKERS LLC
|2 PICKWICK PLAZA
2ND FLOOR GREENWICH
CT CONNECTICUT
06830 US
|J.P. MORGAN CHASE BANK NA/FBO BLACKROCK CTF
|1111 POLARIS PARKWAY COLUMBUS OH OHIO
43240
|J.P. MORGAN CLEARING CORP.
|FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER
3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK
11201 US
|JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC
|1717 ARCH STREET
17TH FLOOR PHILADELPHIA
PA PENNSYLVANIA 19103 US
|JEFFERIES LLC
|101 HUDSON
STREET, 11th Floor NEW JERSEY
NJ NEW JERSEY 07302 US
|JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
|FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER
3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK
11201 US
|JPMORGAN CHASE BANK/EUROCLEAR BANK
|FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER
3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK
11245 US
|JPMORGAN CHASE BANK/IA
|FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER
3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK
11201 US
|KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
|4900 TIEDEMAN RD BROOKLYN
OH OHIO 44144 US
|LAURENTIAN BANK SECURITIES INC.
|1981 MCGILL COLLEGE AVE. SUITE 100 MONTREAL QUEBEC
H3A 3K3 CA CANADA
|LPL FINANCIAL LLC
|4707 EXECUTIVE DRIVE
SAN DIEGO
CA CALIFORNIA 92121 US
|MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY
|ONE M&T PLAZA TRUST OPS 8TH FLOOR BUFFALO
NY NEW YORK 14203 US
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|MANULIFE SECURITIES INCORPORATED
|1235 NORTH SERVICE ROAD WEST OAKVILLE
ON ONTARIO
L6M 2W2 CA CANADA
|MARSCO INVESTMENT CORPORATION
|101 EISENHOWER PARKWAY ROSELAND
NJ NEW JERSEY 07068 US
|MERRILL LYNCH, PIERCE, FENNER & SMITH INCORPORATED
|4804 Deer Lake Drive East
FL9-803-04-04- 4th
floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA
32246 US
|MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES (USA) INC./STOCK LOAN CONDUIT ACCOUNT
|810 SEVENTH AVE
37TH FLOOR NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10019
|MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES (USA), INC.
|810 SEVENTH AVE
37TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10019
|MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORPORATION, NEW YORK BRANCH
|280 PARK AVE
39TH FL-WEST BLDG NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10017
|Morgan Stanley
|1300 THAMES STREET
THAMES STREET WHARF BALTIMORE
MD MARYLAND 21231 US
|MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC
|1300 THAMES ST. BALTIMORE
MD MARYLAND
|MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC
|1 NEW YORK PLAZA
39TH FLOOR NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10004 US
|MURIEL SIEBERT & CO., INC.
|77 SUMMER STREET
3RD FLOOR BOSTON MA
MASSACHUSETTS 02210 US
|NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC
|499 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD
5TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY
07310 US
|NBCN INC.
|1010 rue De La Gauchetière Mezzanine 100 MONTREAL QUEBEC
H3B 5J2 CA CANADA
|NOMURA INTERNATIONAL TRUST COMPANY
|309 WEST 49TH STREET
10TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10019 US
|ODLUM BROWN LIMITED
|250 HOWE STREET
SUITE 1100 VANCOUVER BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6C 3R8 CA CANADA
|OPPENHEIMER & CO. INC.
|85 BROAD STREET NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10004 US
|PERSHING LLC
|1 PERSHING PLAZA JERSEY CITY
NJ NEW JERSEY 07399 US
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|PHILLIP CAPITAL INC.
|141 W. JACKSON
BLVD. SUITE 3050 CHICAGO
IL ILLINOIS 60604 US
|PI FINANCIAL CORP.
|666 BURRARD ST
SUITE 1900 VANCOUVER BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6C 3N1 CA CANADA
|PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
|4100 W 150TH STREET
ASSET MOVEMENT TEAM 3RD FL, LOCATOR B7- YB17-03-03 CLEVELAND
OH OHIO 44135 US
|PRINCIPAL BANK
|711 HIGH STREET DES MOINES
IA IOWA 50392
|QUESTRADE INC./CDS**
|5650 YONGE ST.,
Suite 1700 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M2M 4G3 CA
CANADA
|Raymond James & Associates, Inc.
|880 CARILLON PKWY ST. PETERSBURG
FL FLORIDA 33733-2749 US
|RAYMOND JAMES LTD.
|925 WEST GEORGIA STREET SUITE 2200 VANCOUVER
BC BRITISH COLUMBIA V6C 3L2 CA
|RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC
|60 SOUTH 6TH ST. MINNEAPOLIS MN MINNESOTA 55402 US
|RBC DOMINION SECURITIES INC
|21 COMMERCE COURT SOUTH 2ND FLOOR TORONTO
ON ONTARIO
M5L 1A7 CANADA
|RELIANCE TRUST COMPANY
|1100 ABERNATHY RD.
500 NORTHPARK
SUITE 400 ATLANTA GA GEORGIA
30113 US
|RELIANCE TRUST COMPANY
|4900 W. BROWN DEER RD MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN 53223 US
|ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO. INCORPORATED
|777 E WISCONSIN AVE
9TH FLOOR MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN
53202 US
|ROBINHOOD SECURITIES, LLC
|500 COLONIAL CENTER PARKWAY SUITE 100 LAKE MARY FL FLORIDA
32746 US
|SAFRA SECURITIES LLC
|546 5TH AVENUE NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10036 US
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|SCOTIA CAPITAL (USA) INC.
|150 KING STREET W
5TH FLOOR TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5H 1J9 CA
CANADA
|SEI PRIVATE TRUST COMPANY
|1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE
OAKS
PA PENNSYLVANIA 19456 US
|SEI PRIVATE TRUST COMPANY
|1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE OAKS
PA PENNSYLVANIA
19456 US
|SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC
|480 WASHINGTON BLVD.
20TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY
07310 US
|SSB – BLACKROCK INSTITUTIONAL TRUST
|50 California Street San Francisco
CA CALIFORNIA 94163
|SSB – TRUST CUSTODY
|30 ADELAIDE ST EAST
SUITE 800 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5C 3G6 CA
CANADA
|SSB&T CO/CLIENT CUSTODY SERVICES
|1776 HERITAGE DRIVE
NORTH QUINCY MA
MASSACHUSETTS 02171
|STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO
|16 WALL STREET
5TH FLOOR NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10005 US
|STATE STREET BANK & TRUST COMPANY / ISHARES EUROPE
|1776 HERITAGE DRIVE
NORTH QUINCY MA MASSACHUSETTS
02171
|STATE STREET BANK & TRUST/STATE STREET TOTALETF
|1776 Heritage Drive NORTH QUINCY MA MASSACHUSETTS 02717
|STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
|30 ADELAIDE ST EAST
SUITE 800 TORONTO ON ONTARIO
M5C 3G6 CA CANADA
|STIFEL, NICOLAUS & COMPANY, INCORPORATED
|501 N BROADWAY ST. LOUIS
MO MISSOURI 63102 US
|STONEX FINANCIAL INC.
|2 PERIMETER PARK SOUTH SUITE 100 W BIRMINGHAM AL ALABAMA
35243 US
|TD AMERITRADE CLEARING, INC.
|200 S 108TH AVE OMAHA
NE NEBRASKA 68154 US
|TD WATERHOUSE CANADA INC ATTN: MANDATORY
|77 BLOOR STREET WEST
3RD FLOOR TORONTO
ON ONTARIO
|TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST COMPANY
|208 E 10TH ST AUSTIN
TX TEXAS 78701 US
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|CORPORATE ACTIONS
|M5S 1M2 CA CANADA
|THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
|500 GRANT STREET
27TH FLOOR PITTSBURGH PA
PENNSYLVANIA 15258 US
|THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK
|7 EASTON OVAL EA4E62 COLUMBUS
OH OHIO 43209 US
|THE NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY
|333 South Wabash Ave, 32nd Floor Attn: Trade Securities Processing CHICAGO
IL ILLINOIS 60603 US
|TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC.
|120 RIVERSIDE PLAZA
SUITE 1650 CHICAGO IL ILLINOIS 60606 US
|U.S. BANCORP INVESTMENTS, INC.
|60 LIVINGSTON AVE
EP-MN-WN1B ST. PAUL
MN MINNESOTA 55107-1419 US
|U.S. BANK N.A./ETF
|1555 N RIVER CENTER DRIVE MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN 53212
|U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
|1555 NORTH RIVERCENTER DRIVE, SUITE 302
SUITE 302 MILWAUKEE
WI WISCONSIN 53212 US
|UBS AG
|480 WASHINGTON BLVD.
12TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY 07310 US
|UBS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.
|1000 HARBOR BOULEVARD WEEHAWKEN NJ NEW JERSEY
07086 US
|UBS SECURITIES LLC
|677 WASHINGTON BLVD
STAMFORD
CT CONNECTICUT 06901 US
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|Broker Name
|Broker Address
|UMB BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
|928 GRAND BLVD KANSAS CITY MO MISSOURI 64106 US
|VANGUARD MARKETING CORPORATION
|100 VANGUARD BLVD MALVERN
PA PENNSYLVANIA 19355 US
|VELOCITY CLEARING, LLC
|1301 Route 36
Suite 109 (Attn: Chris Felicetti)
HAZLET
NEW JERSEY 7730 US
|VELOX CLEARING LLC
|2400 E. KATELLA AVENUE
SUITE 725A ANAHEIM
CA CALIFORNIA 92806 US
|VIRTU AMERICAS LLC
|ONE LIBERTY PLAZA, 165 BROADWAY 5TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10006 US
|VISION FINANCIAL MARKETS LLC
|4 HIGH RIDGE PARK SUITE 100 STAMFORD
CT CONNECTICUT 06905 US
|WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC
|1000 WILSHIRE BLVD
8TH FLOOR LOS ANGELES
CA CALIFORNIA
90017 US
|WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC.
|1000 WILSHIRE BLVD.
LOS ANGELES CA CALIFORNIA 90017 US
|WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A./SIG
|733 MARQUETTE AVE 4TH FLOOR MAC N9306-04D MINNEAPOLIS
MN MINNESOTA 55402 US
|WELLS FARGO CLEARING SERVICES LLC
|1 NORTH JEFFERSON MAIL CODE: H0006- 094
ST. LOUIS
MO MISSOURI 63103 US
|WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC
|1525 WEST W T HARRIS BLVD CHARLOTTE NC NORTH CAROLINA
28262 US
|WILSON-DAVIS & CO., INC.
|236 SOUTH MAIN STREET
SALT LAKE CITY UT UTAH
84101 US
About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
Sorrento is a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19. Sorrento’s multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as Abivertinib, next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (“TKIs”), fully human antibodies (“G-MAB™ library”), immuno-cellular therapies (“DAR-T™”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and oncolytic virus (“Seprehvec™”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including STI-1558, COVI-MSC™; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVIMARK™.
Sorrento’s commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a TRPV1 agonist, non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin (“RTX”), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA™), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN). RTX has been cleared for a Phase II trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a Phase II trial in osteoarthritis patients. Positive final results from the Phase III Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program for SEMDEXA™, its novel, non-opioid product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica), were announced in March 2022. ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.
For more information visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com
Media and Investor Relations
Contact: Brian Cooley
Email: mediarelations@sorrentotherapeutics.com
Sorrento® and the Sorrento logo are registered trademarks of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
G-MAB™, DAR-T™, Seprehvec™, SOFUSA™, COVI-MSC™, COVIMARK™, Ovydso™ and Fujovee™ are trademarks of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
SEMDEXA™ (SP-102) is a trademark of Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. A proprietary name review by the FDA is planned.
ZTlido® is a registered trademark owned by Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
©2023 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
A PDF accompanying this release is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3699e4bd-f545-4d16-ade8-fafa61627d7b
