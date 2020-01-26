Sorrow and triumph, an Auschwitz survivor’s journey back to a former hell

Jona Laks could smell the burning flesh as she walked towards death at the Auschwitz crematorium. More than 75 years later, aged 90, she has returned to what was the most notorious Nazi death camp of World War Two’s Jewish Holocaust.
