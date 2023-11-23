E-commerce order fulfillment and efficient material handling are expected to drive the market for sortation systems
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global sortation system market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2026. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 2 billion is anticipated for the market in 2026. As of 2023, the demand for sortation systems is expected to close at US$ 1.8 billion.
The global rise in sales of sortation systems is directly associated with the growing e-commerce industry. Increasing labor costs, rising industrial automation, and development in technologies such as AI and robots for sorting operations are some of the key factors driving the sortation systems market.
The growing need to cut operational expenses and increase productivity pushes organizations to invest in advanced sortation systems that offer improved efficiency and reduced labor requirements.
Growth in retail, warehouses, and distribution centers globally fuels the demand for sortation systems as companies seek to modernize their operations for better scalability and throughput.
Increasing globalization and cross-border trade have led to a surge in the movement of goods, driving the sortation systems that facilitate the efficient handling of international shipments, and contributing to market growth.
Competitive Landscape
Companies are carrying out significant R&D activities in order to come up with improvements in production processes. They are also expanding their product portfolios and engaging in merger & acquisition activities to extend their global footprint. Such strategies are anticipated to boost the sorting system market revenue in the near future.
- Dematic Group
- Daifuku Co. Ltd.
- Interroll Holding AG
- Vanderlande Industries BV
- BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
- Knapp AG
- Fives Intralogistics
- Bastian Solutions, Inc.
- Honeywell Intelligrated Inc.
- Murata Machinery, Ltd.
- GreyOrange Pte Ltd.
- Okura Yusoki Co., Ltd.
- TGW Logistics Group GmbH
- Mantissa Corporation
- Alstef Automation S.A.
- Falcon Autotech Private Limited
Sortation Systems Market – Key Segments
- As of 2022, the sortation system market was valued at US$ 1.7 billion
- In terms of product type, cross-belt is anticipated to remain the most preferred sorter for high-speed applications.
- E-commerce & retail is expected to remain the key end-use industry segment during the forecast period
Sortation Systems Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers
- Supportive government initiatives, especially in regions emphasizing infrastructural development and technological advancements, can significantly boost the adoption of sortation systems.
- Automated sortation systems hold the potential to meet growing order demand, shipping accuracy, flexibility and offer new opportunities to increase productivity while decreasing costs. Thus, the manufacturers have been employing automated sortation systems to meet the high volumes of orders in time, particularly in the e-commerce industry.
- The growing emphasis on environmentally friendly practices. Sortation systems that optimize energy usage and reduce waste are becoming more appealing to companies aiming for sustainable operations.
Sortation Systems Market – Regional Analysis
- North America accounts for a significant share of the total sortation systems market and is likely to maintain its market share throughout the forecast period. The United States holds approximately 91% of the North American sortation systems market. The strong economies in the region with increased e-commerce activities are expected to drive the demand for sortation systems.
- The Asia Pacific region accounted for almost one-fourth of the sortation systems market share and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for sortation systems can be primarily attributed to the booming e-commerce industry in this region. The scaling-up of orders and shorter lead times have created a substantial need for efficient sortation systems. The changing warehousing market landscape in emerging Asian markets such as China, Japan, and India will likely benefit the overall sortation systems market.
Key Developments in the Sortation Systems Market
- Vanderlande Industries is known for its innovative solutions in warehouse automation, Vanderlande specializes in sortation systems, baggage handling systems, and warehouse automation software.
- BEUMER Group Company offers a range of sortation and distribution solutions, focusing on baggage handling, logistics, and material handling systems for various industries.
- Siemens Logistics provides comprehensive sortation and logistics solutions, integrating automation, software, and control systems to optimize warehouse operations.
- Honeywell Intelligrated offers a suite of material handling solutions, including sortation systems, utilizing advanced technologies like robotics and artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency.
- Daifuku specializes in material handling systems, including sortation solutions, automated storage, and retrieval systems (AS/RS), catering to industries like automotive, airports, and e-commerce.
Sortation Systems Market – Key Segment
Product Type
- Cross-belt
- Tilt-tray
- Sliding-shoe
- Narrow-belt
- Others
Weight
- Up to 5 kg
- 5-20 kg
- 20-35 kg
- Above 35 kg
Throughput
- Below 5,000
- 5,000-10,000
- 10,000-15,000
- Above 15,000
End-use Industry
- Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices
- Food & Beverage
- E-commerce & Retail
- Consumer Packaged Goods
- Logistics & Transportation
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
