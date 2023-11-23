E-commerce order fulfillment and efficient material handling are expected to drive the market for sortation systems

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global sortation system market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2026. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 2 billion is anticipated for the market in 2026. As of 2023, the demand for sortation systems is expected to close at US$ 1.8 billion.

The global rise in sales of sortation systems is directly associated with the growing e-commerce industry. Increasing labor costs, rising industrial automation, and development in technologies such as AI and robots for sorting operations are some of the key factors driving the sortation systems market.

The growing need to cut operational expenses and increase productivity pushes organizations to invest in advanced sortation systems that offer improved efficiency and reduced labor requirements.

Growth in retail, warehouses, and distribution centers globally fuels the demand for sortation systems as companies seek to modernize their operations for better scalability and throughput.

Increasing globalization and cross-border trade have led to a surge in the movement of goods, driving the sortation systems that facilitate the efficient handling of international shipments, and contributing to market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Companies are carrying out significant R&D activities in order to come up with improvements in production processes. They are also expanding their product portfolios and engaging in merger & acquisition activities to extend their global footprint. Such strategies are anticipated to boost the sorting system market revenue in the near future.

Dematic Group

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Interroll Holding AG

Vanderlande Industries BV

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Knapp AG

Fives Intralogistics

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Honeywell Intelligrated Inc.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

GreyOrange Pte Ltd.

Okura Yusoki Co., Ltd.

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Mantissa Corporation

Alstef Automation S.A.

Falcon Autotech Private Limited

Sortation Systems Market – Key Segments

As of 2022, the sortation system market was valued at US$ 1.7 billion

In terms of product type, cross-belt is anticipated to remain the most preferred sorter for high-speed applications.

E-commerce & retail is expected to remain the key end-use industry segment during the forecast period

Sortation Systems Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Supportive government initiatives, especially in regions emphasizing infrastructural development and technological advancements, can significantly boost the adoption of sortation systems.

Automated sortation systems hold the potential to meet growing order demand, shipping accuracy, flexibility and offer new opportunities to increase productivity while decreasing costs. Thus, the manufacturers have been employing automated sortation systems to meet the high volumes of orders in time, particularly in the e-commerce industry.

The growing emphasis on environmentally friendly practices. Sortation systems that optimize energy usage and reduce waste are becoming more appealing to companies aiming for sustainable operations.

Sortation Systems Market – Regional Analysis

North America accounts for a significant share of the total sortation systems market and is likely to maintain its market share throughout the forecast period. The United States holds approximately 91% of the North American sortation systems market. The strong economies in the region with increased e-commerce activities are expected to drive the demand for sortation systems.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for almost one-fourth of the sortation systems market share and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for sortation systems can be primarily attributed to the booming e-commerce industry in this region. The scaling-up of orders and shorter lead times have created a substantial need for efficient sortation systems. The changing warehousing market landscape in emerging Asian markets such as China, Japan, and India will likely benefit the overall sortation systems market.

Key Developments in the Sortation Systems Market

Vanderlande Industries is known for its innovative solutions in warehouse automation, Vanderlande specializes in sortation systems, baggage handling systems, and warehouse automation software.

Sortation Systems Market – Key Segment

Product Type

Cross-belt

Tilt-tray

Sliding-shoe

Narrow-belt

Others

Weight

Up to 5 kg

5-20 kg

20-35 kg

Above 35 kg

Throughput

Below 5,000

5,000-10,000

10,000-15,000

Above 15,000

End-use Industry

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices

Food & Beverage

E-commerce & Retail

Consumer Packaged Goods

Logistics & Transportation

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

