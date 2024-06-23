San Francisco, CA, June 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Singapore-based crypto financial research startup SoSoValue has closed a $4.15 million seed funding round led by HongShan, GSR Markets, Alumni Ventures, CoinSummer Labs, and One Piece Labs. Gitcoin Co-founder, Ethereum early investor, and founders of top Web3 and AI tech firms also joined the round.

With over 1.2 million organic registered users within five months of launch, SoSoValue is an innovative platform designed to empower every investor, from beginners to experts, with the resources they need to make informed investment decisions in the fast-paced world of cryptocurrencies.

“This investment will propel the development of SoSoValue’s AI-driven data services and fuel the expansion of its global researcher’s community.” says co-founder Jivvva . “SoSoValue’s goal is to level the playing field by providing equal access to top-notch data technology and insights.”

About SoSoValue

Headquartered in Singapore, SoSoValue is an AI-driven investment research platform transforming how investors access and analyze cryptocurrency information. Dedicated to democratizing access to advanced data technology and insights, the company ensures all investors have equal opportunities. By harnessing advanced AI capabilities, SoSoValue offers comprehensive research tools, real-time analytics, and fosters a vibrant community for collaborative growth. Featuring innovative tools such as the Bitcoin Spot ETF dashboard, AI-powered news aggregator and Crypto Sector Index, SoSoValue has rapidly attracted over 1.2 million organic users within 5 months of its launch, establishing a significant presence in advanced financial markets.

Jiva Kwan

Co-founder

SoSoValue

[email protected]

CONTACT: Jiva Kwan Co-founder SoSoValue contact at sosovalue.com