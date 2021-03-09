Sotera Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results; Provides 2021 Outlook

Q4 2020 net revenues of $217 million increased 12%, compared to Q4 2019

Q4 2020 net loss of $44 million or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $28 million or $0.12 per diluted share in Q4 2019; Q4 2020 and Q4 2019 include losses on extinguishment of debt of $44 million and $30 million, respectively

Q4 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $113 million increased 20%, compared to Q4 2019

Q4 2020 Adjusted EPS of $0.09 improved by $0.04 per diluted share, compared to Q4 2019

December 31, 2020 total debt of $1,861 million, net debt of $1,797 million, and net leverage ratio reduced to 4.3x

Full-year 2021 outlook revenue growth of 9% to 12%

CLEVELAND, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2020.

Fourth-quarter 2020 net revenues increased 12% to $217 million, compared with $193 million in the fourth-quarter a year ago. Net loss attributable to Sotera Health (“net loss”) was $44 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $28 million, or $0.12 per diluted share in the fourth-quarter 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 net loss included a $44 million charge related to the previously announced paydown of $1,111 million of debt with proceeds from the Company’s initial public offering, and fourth-quarter 2019 net loss included a $30 million charge related to the refinancing of debt. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth-quarter 2020 increased by 20% to $113 million over the prior-year quarter. Fourth-quarter 2020 Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) was $0.09, an increase of $0.04 per diluted share, compared to the fourth-quarter 2019. Please refer to the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” provided later in this release.

For full-year 2020, net revenues increased 5% to $818 million, compared with $778 million for 2019. Full-year 2020 net loss was $39 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $21 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for 2019. Full-year 2020 and 2019 net losses included the $44 million and $30 million charges referenced above. Full-year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA increased nearly 11% to $420 million, compared to 2019. Adjusted EPS was $0.42 in 2020, a decrease of 2% over 2019 as interest expense increased by approximately $58M for full-year 2020. Please refer to the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” provided later in this release.

“Our fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results demonstrate the resilience of our business model and ability of our company to perform in a rapidly shifting environment,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael B. Petras, Jr. “Our three businesses – Sterigenics, Nordion and Nelson Labs – successfully navigated a global pandemic, pivoting to meet increased demand for products and services critical to protecting against the coronavirus, while ensuring continuity and quality of service for our broad-spectrum of healthcare customers. Our focus has been, and continues to be, supporting our Sotera Health global team members, providing a healthy and safe work environment and additional support and flexibility as needed.”

Petras continued, “Despite the external challenges, we delivered double-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth, expanded margins, continued to make necessary infrastructure enhancements, completed the acquisition of Iotron and executed a highly successful IPO. I am tremendously proud of, and grateful to, the entire Sotera Health team for their dedication and professionalism during this important time for the company. We look forward to building on our momentum as 2021 proceeds.”

Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Review by Business Segment

Sterigenics

For fourth-quarter 2020, net revenues from Sterigenics were $135 million, an increase of 11% compared to the fourth-quarter a year ago. Segment income was $74 million, an increase of more than 14%.

For full-year 2020, Sterigenics net revenues were $499 million, an increase of 6% compared to 2019. Segment income increased 9% to $267 million.

Revenue and segment income growth for both the fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 were driven by enhanced utilization of existing capacity, favorable pricing, and the acquisition of Iotron.

Nordion

For fourth-quarter 2020, net revenues from Nordion were $29 million, an increase of 18%, compared to the fourth-quarter a year ago. Segment income increased nearly 30% to $16 million. The increases in both revenue and segment income were driven by favorable pricing and harvest schedules for industrial-use Co-60, which often vary quarter to quarter. Segment income also benefited from favorable pricing and Co-60 mix.

For full-year 2020, net revenues from Nordion were $115 million, a decline of 1% compared to 2019. The slight decline in sales for the year was driven by lower volumes of medical-use Co-60 impacted by COVID-19. Segment income increased by more than 7% to $67 million, driven by favorable pricing and Co-60 mix.

Nelson Labs

For fourth-quarter 2020, net revenues from Nelson Labs were $53 million, an increase of more than 11% compared to the fourth-quarter a year ago. Segment income increased more than 30% to $23 million.

For full-year 2020, net revenues from Nelson Labs were $205 million, an increase of more than 7% compared to 2019. Segment income increased 19% to $86 million.

Revenue and segment income growth for both the fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 were driven by increased demand for testing related to personal protective equipment, partially offset by a reduction in other lab testing volumes.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, Sotera Health had $1,861 million in total debt, and $102 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $2,848 million in total debt and $63 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019. No material debt balances currently outstanding mature until 2026. Sotera Health’s net leverage ratio as of December 31, 2020 was 4.3x, compared to 7.5x at December 31, 2019. Please refer to the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” provided later in this release.

Full-Year 2021 Outlook

Today, Sotera Health is providing its full-year 2021 outlook:

Net revenues in the range of $890 million to $920 million, representing growth of approximately 9% to 12%, compared to the prior year,

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $465 million to $485 million, representing growth of approximately 11% to 16%, compared to the prior year,

Tax rate applicable to Adjusted Net Income of approximately 28%,

Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.78 to $0.86,

A fully diluted share count in the range of 281 million to 283 million shares on a weighted-average basis,

Capital expenditures in the range of $100 million to $110 million, and

Net leverage reduction of approximately ¾ of a turn.

The guidance provided above contains a number of assumptions, including, among others, the company’s current expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including the rate of recoveries of elective procedures and new product development testing, and that exchange rates remain constant for the full year 2021.

The company does not provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to certain items, including, among others, uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, changes to the regulatory landscape, restructuring items and certain fair value measurements, all of which are potential adjustments for future earnings. The variability of these items could have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP results.

The guidance provided above is based on current plans and expectations and is subject to a number of known and unknown certainties and risks, including those set forth below under “Forward-Looking Statements.”

Recent Accomplishments

Closing of initial public offering in November 2020.

Paydown of $1,111 million of debt and expansion of Revolving Credit Facility in November and December 2020, respectively.

Successful repricing of First Lien Term Loan facility in January 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management’s expectations about future events and the Company’s operating plans and performance and speak only as of the date hereof. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “will,” “may,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “target,” “goal,” “continue to,” “positioned to,” “are confident” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon our historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to us. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, any disruption in the availability or supply of ethylene oxide (EO) or Cobalt-60; changes in industry trends, environmental, health and safety regulations or preferences; the impact of current and future legal proceedings and liability claims, including litigation related to purported exposure to emissions of EO from our facilities in Illinois, Georgia and New Mexico and the possibility that other claims will be made in the future relating to these or other facilities; our ability to increase capacity at existing facilities, renew leases for our facilities and build new facilities in a timely and cost-effective manner; the risks of doing business internationally; and any inability to pursue strategic transactions or find suitable acquisition targets. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to Company’s filings with the SEC, such as its annual and quarterly reports. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio, financial measures that are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP.

We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) before amortization and certain other adjustments that we do not consider in our evaluation of our ongoing operating performance from period to period.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted Net Income before interest expense, depreciation (including depreciation of Co-60 used in our operations) and income tax provision applicable to Adjusted Net Income. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is equal to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

We define Adjusted EPS as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.

Our Net Debt is equal to our total debt, plus unamortized debt issuance costs and debt discounts, less cash and cash equivalents.

Our Net Leverage Ratio is equal to Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures as the principal measures of our operating performance. Management believes these are useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without the impact of certain non-cash items and non-routine items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future and other items that are not core to our operations. We believe that these measures are useful to our investors because they provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. In addition, we believe these measures will assist investors in making comparisons to our historical operating results and analyzing the underlying performance of our operations for the periods presented. Our management also uses these measurements in their financial analysis and operational decision-making and Adjusted EBITDA serves as the metric for attainment of our primary annual incentive program. These measures may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, a similarly titled measure used by other companies.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

Sotera Health Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Service $ 189,495 $ 171,162 $ 713,520 $ 673,037 Product 27,350 22,323 104,638 105,290 Total net revenues 216,845 193,485 818,158 778,327 Cost of revenues: Service 85,973 84,884 333,359 333,290 Product 10,295 11,380 41,227 49,606 Total cost of revenues 96,268 96,264 374,586 382,896 Gross profit 120,577 97,221 443,572 395,431 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 53,156 37,120 178,525 147,480 Amortization of intangible assets 15,040 14,620 59,029 58,562 Impairment of long-lived assets — 11 — 5,792 Total operating expenses 68,196 51,751 237,554 211,834 Operating income 52,381 45,470 206,018 183,597 Interest expense, net 48,117 43,251 215,259 157,729 Loss on extinguishment of debt 44,262 30,168 44,262 30,168 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 140 (4,582 ) (5,230 ) 3,862 Other income, net (5,060 ) (2,500 ) (9,413 ) (7,246 ) Loss before income taxes (35,078 ) (20,867 ) (38,860 ) (916 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 8,308 6,879 (1,369 ) 19,509 Net loss (43,386 ) (27,746 ) (37,491 ) (20,425 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 294 154 1,126 425 Net loss attributable to Sotera Health Company $ (43,680 ) $ (27,900 ) $ (38,617 ) $ (20,850 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 253,470 232,400 237,696 232,400

Sotera Health Company

Segment Data

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment revenues: Sterigenics $ 134,819 $ 121,321 $ 498,773 $ 471,708 Nordion 28,711 24,296 114,745 116,165 Nelson Labs 53,315 47,868 204,640 190,454 Total net revenues $ 216,845 $ 193,485 $ 818,158 $ 778,327 Segment income: Sterigenics $ 73,836 $ 64,542 $ 266,639 $ 244,904 Nordion 16,111 12,498 66,803 62,196 Nelson Labs 23,115 17,435 86,417 72,832 Total segment income 113,062 94,475 419,859 379,932 Less adjustments: Interest expense, net 48,117 43,251 215,259 157,729 Depreciation and amortization(a) 36,406 36,591 143,564 146,719 Impairment of long-lived assets and intangible assets(b) — 11 — 5,792 Share-based compensation(c) 6,968 1,762 10,987 16,882 Capital restructuring bonuses(d) 2,702 1,510 2,702 2,040 (Gain) loss on foreign currency and embedded derivatives(e) (3,663 ) (5,636 ) (8,454 ) 2,662 Acquisition and divestiture related charges, net(f) 962 386 3,932 (318 ) Business optimization project expenses(g) 40 2,710 2,524 4,195 Plant closure expenses(h) 261 567 2,649 1,712 Loss on extinguishment of debt(i) 44,262 30,168 44,262 30,168 Professional services relating to EO sterilization facilities(j) 11,301 3,428 36,671 11,216 Accretion of asset retirement obligation(k) 470 594 1,946 2,051 COVID-19 expenses(l) 314 — 2,677 — Consolidated loss before income taxes $ (35,078 ) $ (20,867 ) $ (38,860 ) $ (916 )

(a) Includes depreciation of Co-60 held at gamma irradiation sites. (b) Represents impairment charges related to the decision to not reopen the Willowbrook, Illinois facility in September 2019. (c) Includes non-cash share-based compensation expense. 2019 also includes $10.0 million of one-time cash share-based compensation expense related to the pre-IPO Class C Units, which vested in the third quarter of 2019. (d) Represents cash bonuses for members of management relating to the November 2020 IPO and the December 2019 refinancing. (e) Represents the effects of (i) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, primarily related to remeasurement of intercompany loans denominated in currencies other than subsidiaries’ functional currencies, and (ii) non-cash mark-to-fair value of embedded derivatives relating to certain customer and supply contracts at Nordion. (f) Represents (i) certain direct and incremental costs related to the acquisitions of Gibraltar Laboratories, Inc. (“Nelson Fairfield”) in 2018 and Iotron Industries Canada, Inc. in July 2020, and certain related integration efforts as a result of those acquisitions, (ii) the earnings impact of fair value adjustments (excluding those recognized within amortization expense) resulting from the businesses acquired, and (iii) transition services income and non-cash deferred lease income associated with the terms of the divestiture of the Medical Isotopes business in 2018. (g) Represents professional fees, contract termination and exit costs, severance and other payroll costs, and other costs associated with business optimization and cost savings projects relating to the integration of Nelson Labs, the Sotera Health rebranding, operating structure realignment and other process enhancement projects. (h) Represents professional fees, severance and other payroll costs, and other costs including ongoing lease and utility expenses associated with the closure of the Willowbrook, Illinois facility. (i) Represents expenses incurred in connection with the refinancing of our debt capital structure in December 2019 and paydown of debt following the November 2020 IPO, including accelerated amortization of prior debt issuance and discount costs, premiums paid in connection with early extinguishment and debt issuance and discount costs incurred for the new debt. (j) Represents professional fees related to litigation associated with our EO sterilization facilities and other related professional fees. (k) Represents non-cash accretion of asset retirement obligations related to Co-60 and gamma processing facilities, which are based on estimated site remediation costs for any future decommissioning of these facilities (without regard for whether the decommissioning services would be performed by employees of Nordion, instead of by a third party) and are accreted over the life of the asset. (l) Represents non-recurring costs associated with COVID-19 pandemic, including donations to related charitable causes and special bonuses for front-line personnel working on-site during lockdown periods.

Sotera Health Company

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

As of December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,454 $ 63,025 Accounts receivable, net 91,735 88,644 Inventories, net 34,093 37,396 Other current assets 86,733 63,289 Total current assets 315,015 252,354 Property, plant, and equipment, net 609,814 581,954 Operating lease assets 45,963 — Other intangible assets, net 643,366 696,006 Goodwill 1,115,936 1,035,865 Other assets 31,185 14,495 Total assets $ 2,761,279 $ 2,580,674 Liabilities and equity Total current liabilities $ 140,598 $ 123,990 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,824,789 2,800,873 Other noncurrent liabilities 219,502 159,708 Deferred income taxes 121,816 137,235 Total liabilities 2,306,705 3,221,806 Total equity (deficit) 454,574 (641,132 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 2,761,279 $ 2,580,674

Sotera Health Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (37,491 ) $ (20,425 ) Non-cash items 169,869 177,817 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (11,793 ) (8,351 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 120,585 149,041 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (53,507 ) (57,257 ) Purchase of Iotron Industries Canada, Inc., net of cash acquired (105,187 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (158,694 ) (57,257 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of underwriting discounts and issuance costs 1,155,961 — Proceeds from revolving credit facility and long-term borrowings 150,000 3,144,600 Dividends and distributions to shareholders — (691,170 ) Repurchase of common shares (34,000 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs and prepayment premium (19,746 ) (17,034 ) Payments on revolving credit facility and long-term borrowings (1,177,325 ) (2,561,084 ) Other (1,458 ) (1,342 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 73,432 (126,030 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 4,106 485 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 39,429 (33,761 ) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 63,025 96,786 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 102,454 $ 63,025 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 211,276 $ 151,005 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of tax refunds received 23,988 44,614 Equipment purchases included in accounts payable 14,288 5,197

Sotera Health Company

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (43,386 ) $ (27,746 ) $ (37,491 ) $ (20,425 ) Amortization 20,431 20,005 80,255 80,048 Impairment of long-lived assets and intangible assets (a) — 11 — 5,792 Share-based compensation(b) 6,968 1,762 10,987 16,882 Capital restructuring bonuses(c) 2,702 1,510 2,702 2,040 (Gain) loss on foreign currency and embedded derivatives(d) (3,663 ) (5,636 ) (8,454 ) 2,662 Acquisition and divestiture related charges, net(e) 962 386 3,932 (318 ) Business optimization project expenses(f) 40 2,710 2,524 4,195 Plant closure expenses(g) 261 567 2,649 1,712 Loss on extinguishment of debt(h) 44,262 30,168 44,262 30,168 Professional services relating to EO sterilization facilities(i) 11,301 3,428 36,671 11,216 Accretion of asset retirement obligation(j) 470 594 1,946 2,051 COVID-19 expenses(k) 314 — 2,677 — Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments(l) (18,682 ) (15,270 ) (43,536 ) (35,637 ) Adjusted Net Income 21,980 12,489 99,124 100,386 Interest expense, net 48,117 43,251 215,259 157,729 Depreciation(m) 15,975 16,586 63,309 66,671 Income tax provision applicable to Adjusted Net Income(n) 26,990 22,149 42,167 55,146 Adjusted EBITDA $ 113,062 $ 94,475 $ 419,859 $ 379,932 Net Revenues $ 216,845 $ 193,485 $ 818,158 $ 778,327 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 52.1 % 48.8 % 51.3 % 48.8 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding 253,470 232,400 237,696 232,400 Basic and diluted EPS $ (0.17 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.09 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.42 $ 0.43

(a) Represents impairment charges related to the decision to not reopen the Willowbrook, Illinois facility in September 2019. (b) Includes non-cash share-based compensation expense. 2019 also includes $10.0 million of one-time cash share-based compensation expense related to the pre-IPO Class C Units, which vested in the third quarter of 2019. (c) Represents cash bonuses for members of management relating to the November 2020 IPO and the December 2019 refinancing. (d) Represents the effects of (i) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, primarily related to remeasurement of intercompany loans denominated in currencies other than subsidiaries’ functional currencies, and (ii) non-cash mark-to-fair value of embedded derivatives relating to certain customer and supply contracts at Nordion. (e) Represents (i) certain direct and incremental costs related to the acquisitions of Gibraltar Laboratories, Inc. (“Nelson Fairfield”) in 2018 and Iotron Industries Canada, Inc. in July 2020, and certain related integration efforts as a result of those acquisitions, (ii) the earnings impact of fair value adjustments (excluding those recognized within amortization expense) resulting from the businesses acquired, and (iii) transition services income and non-cash deferred lease income associated with the terms of the divestiture of the Medical Isotopes business in 2018. (f) Represents professional fees, contract termination and exit costs, severance and other payroll costs, and other costs associated with business optimization and cost savings projects relating to the integration of Nelson Labs, the Sotera Health rebranding, operating structure realignment and other process enhancement projects. (g) Represents professional fees, severance and other payroll costs, and other costs including ongoing lease and utility expenses associated with the closure of the Willowbrook, Illinois facility. (h) Represents expenses incurred in connection with the refinancing of our debt capital structure in December 2019 and paydown of debt following the November 2020 IPO, including accelerated amortization of prior debt issuance and discount costs, premiums paid in connection with early extinguishment and debt issuance and discount costs incurred for the new debt. (i) Represents professional fees related to litigation associated with our EO sterilization facilities and other related professional fees. (j) Represents non-cash accretion of asset retirement obligations related to Co-60 and gamma processing facilities, which are based on estimated site remediation costs for any future decommissioning of these facilities (without regard for whether the decommissioning services would be performed by employees of Nordion, instead of by a third party) and are accreted over the life of the asset. (k) Represents non-recurring costs associated with COVID-19 pandemic, including donations to related charitable causes and special bonuses for front-line personnel working on-site during lockdown periods. (l) Represents the tax benefit or provision associated with the reconciling items between net loss and Adjusted Net Income. To determine the aggregate tax effect of the reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 0% to 35%, depending upon the applicable jurisdictions of each adjustment. (m) Includes depreciation of Co-60 held at gamma irradiation sites. (n) Represents the difference between income tax expense or benefit as determined under U.S. GAAP and the income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments described in footnote (l).

Sotera Health Company

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in thousands)

(unaudited)