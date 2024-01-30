Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has revealed that she lives “in frustration” among the court’s conservative majority but has to “get up the next morning and keep on fighting.”
Sotomayor commented Monday while speaking to a packed auditorium of students at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.
“I live in frustration. Every loss truly traumatizes me in my stomach and in my heart,” Sotomayor said, according to Bloomberg La
