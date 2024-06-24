Justice Sonia Sotomayor lashed out at her Supreme Court colleagues in a fiery dissent Friday, arguing the court’s ruling in a spousal visa case will prove especially harmful for same-sex couples.
“Same-sex couples may be forced to relocate to countries that do not recognize same-sex marriage, or even those that criminalize homosexuality,” Sotomayor wrote in her dissent that was joined by Justices Elana Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.
The opinion comes in the
