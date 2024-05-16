In a love letter to Greece, Jackie Theoharis’ new memoir from Palmetto Publishing, THE TRUTH ABOUT GREECE THAT SUMMER, talks resilience and healing, one island at a time.

The Truth About Greece That Summer cover

Charleston, SC, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Life, existing in oppositions, often cries for us to notice its seemingly small yet massively significant details to muster the courage to move forward. In a world ensnared by the grip of the global pandemic, actor and teacher Jackie Theoharis found herself at a crossroads of personal turmoil and uncertainty. Battling the depths of a mental breakdown in the suffocating confines of her New York City home, Jackie sought solace and renewal in the only open refuge available – Greece, the land of her ancestors.

In her memoir The Truth About Greece That Summer, Jackie unveils a narrative beyond mere travelogue. Previously performed by the author as a cabaret show, the book connects many relatable tropes: heritage, female identity, purpose, loneliness, finding home, and moving on from toxic relationships. Through poignant prose and unfiltered reflection, her memoir delves into the depths of self-discovery amidst the enchanting backdrop of the sun-drenched landscapes and ancient alleys of Greece’s mesmerizing islands.

From the vibrant streets of Mykonos to the serene shores of Serifos, each destination becomes a chapter in Jackie’s odyssey towards liberation and healing. Through moments of laughter and tears, she confronts the shadows of her past and emerges stronger, imbued with newfound clarity and purpose. Her story resonates with authenticity as she navigates the labyrinth of identity, mental health, and the pursuit of personal freedom.

Beyond serving as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, The Truth About Greece That Summer celebrates the enduring essence of a land steeped in history and tradition. Jackie’s narrative, infused with humor and insight, offers readers a refreshing blend of wit and introspection, inviting them to immerse themselves in a world of stirring and yes, sexy adventures, where each page turns up the heat with unexpected twists and turns.

Described as “Greek yogurt with honey and granola,” Jackie’s writing style embodies a unique fusion of tart wit and profound observation, captivating a diverse audience spanning generations. Through her memoir, she extends an electrifying invitation to embrace the transformative power of travel and the timeless wisdom found in reconnecting with one’s cultural heritage.

About the Author:

Jackie Theoharis is an actor and drama teacher with success regionally, internationally, and in off-Broadway productions. She holds an MFA in Acting from The New School for Drama and a BA in Theater Arts and Education from Brandeis University. Jackie’s personality, which has graced stages and places globally, now shines on the page. When she’s not writing or acting, Jackie travels, teaches, and engages in a plethora of experiences that infuse her work with authenticity and invigorate her soul. She currently lives in New York City.

