The United States is experiencing a shift in the demand for sound barriers towards innovative materials and designs.

Rockville, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the latest study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Sound Barrier Market is valued at US$ 5.1 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 9.57 billion by 2033-end.

The sound barrier market is dynamic and rapidly evolving with the escalating need for noise mitigation in various industries and urban environments. Sound barriers, also known as noise barriers or acoustic barriers, are materials designed to reduce or block the transmission of sound waves, thereby minimizing noise pollution and its adverse effects on human health and the environment. Rapid urbanization and industrialization across several regions of the globe are boosting the demand for effective sound barrier solutions, creating a promising landscape for key producers.

Governments and regulatory bodies around the world are implementing stricter noise control regulations to address the harmful effects of noise pollution. This is compelling industries and urban planners to adopt advanced sound barrier technologies and solutions. Rapid urbanization is reducing the distance between residential areas and highways, railways, and airports. Thus, people are seeking effective noise mitigation solutions to maintain a higher quality of life and lower exterior noise pollution.

Technological advancements in material science are leading to the development of innovative sound-absorbing and sound-reflecting materials. These materials are not only more effective but also more eco-friendly, catering to the growing emphasis on sustainability. Sound barriers are no longer solely functional structures, they are also increasingly being integrated into urban designs and buildings. Aesthetic considerations are becoming more important, resulting in the development of visually appealing and customizable sound barrier solutions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market for sound barriers is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Well-established infrastructure and stringent noise regulations are driving the demand for sound barrier technologies in transportation and urban settings in the United States.

Germany’s focus on sustainable infrastructure is increasing the adoption of advanced sound barrier systems.

Rapid urbanization across several regions of Asia Pacific is driving the sales of sound barriers.

“Wind farms and solar installations often employ noise mitigation barriers to prevent disturbance to local communities, creating a niche market for sound barrier equipment producers”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Analysis

Offering a diverse range of sound barrier products and services are enabling leading companies to cater to different market segments and customer needs. Partnerships with other industry stakeholders such as construction companies, architects, and acoustic engineers are also aiding the revenue growth of key market players.

On September 19, 2022, Toray Advanced Materials Korea (TAK) and Toray Textiles Central Europe (TTCE) inaugurated a new factory in the Czech Republic. This facility is dedicated to advancing Europe’s Airlite automotive interior sound acoustic insulation business. The materials produced at this facility help to increase passenger comfort by effectively reducing noise caused by driving, vibrations, and nearby vehicles.

On March 10, 2022, Rockfon, a subsidiary of the ROCKWOOL Group, entered into a partnership with AKUART, a Copenhagen-based company that specializes in designing and manufacturing acoustic equipment.

Key Companies Profiled

Evonik Degussa

Industrial Noise Control

Armtek

DELTABLOC International GmbH

Kinetics Noise Control

Akripol

REBLOC GmbH

Gramm Barriers

Sankwong

Knauf Insulation

Rockwool International A/S

Saint-Gobain

Soprema

Armacell International

Evolving Landscape of Sound Barriers Market in the United States

As revealed by Fact.MR, a prominent provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the United States’ sound barriers market is undergoing a notable transformation characterized by a growing inclination toward inventive sound barrier materials and designs. This evolution encompasses the rise of acoustic panels, transparent noise barriers, and environmentally-conscious materials, which not only enhance aesthetics but also offer significant ecological advantages. Amplifying this trend is the increasing public awareness surrounding the detrimental impacts of noise pollution, consequently driving substantial demand for sound barrier implementations, particularly within residential realms.

Stringent regulations governing noise pollution are propelling infrastructure developers across the U.S. to invest in top-tier sound barrier solutions. This dynamic is fostering collaborative initiatives between governmental bodies, manufacturers, and research institutions, collectively driving the advancement of cutting-edge noise reduction technologies.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sound barrier market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (metal, fiberglass, polycarbonate) and application (building & construction, transportation, industrial, airports), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

