Sound Community Bank Partners with U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hiring Our Heroes Program

SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sound Community Bank (the Bank) is pleased to announce a partnership with the United States Chamber of Commerce Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program (HOH CFP).  The HOH CFP is designed to train transitioning service members on skills needed to succeed in the civilian workforce.  This is accomplished through a 12-week program which consists of educational programming and on-the-job training opportunities for service members while still on active duty.  Through the program, service members gain private sector workplace experience and education to help close the gap in employment for transitioning service members.

The Bank hosted one service member this summer.  The Fellow, Anthony Tran, Operations Manager and Marine Officer, joined the Bank in May.  During his fellowship, Tran worked in a variety of areas including Human Resources, Bank Administration, Marketing and Residential Lending.  With a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication, Tran was well suited for an open Residential Lending Marketing Coordinator position.  Tran accepted the Bank’s offer and his first day of employment at Sound Community Bank was July 29th

The Bank welcomes a second Fellow in the fall.

Sound Community Bank President and CEO, Laurie Stewart, remarked, “The Hiring Our Heroes program is an incredible opportunity for service members wanting to transition into a traditional workplace from active duty.  Not only does the program provide support and insight to the Fellows, the hands-on aspect of the program allows the Fellows to assimilate into a corporate environment.  We are lucky to have Anthony (Tran) on board with us as a full time employee.”  Tran continued, “The Bank is a perfect fit for me.  I was looking for an organization that gives back to its communities in a meaningful way and I found it.  My time as a Fellow at the Bank was incredibly insightful while providing structure entering the civilian workforce.”

Sound Community Bank is a Seattle-based community bank, providing personal and business banking services in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Jefferson and Clallam Counties, and on the web at www.soundcb.com.  Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBC).

