Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Q4 and Year End 2021 Results

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFBC), the holding company (the “Company”) for Sound Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $3.5 million, or $1.34 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net income totaled $9.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, or $3.46 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $8.9 million, or $3.42 diluted earnings per share for the prior year.

Comments from the President and Chief Executive Officer
“Despite the uncertainty related to the significant increase in COVID-19 cases, our team remains focused on the business of banking in the communities we serve. For the second consecutive quarter we achieved organic loan portfolio growth, with loans held-for-portfolio increasing $18.8 million this quarter. In addition, our year over year net interest margin improved primarily due to the continued decline in the cost of deposits. We expect continued pressure on our margins going into 2022 due to the low interest rate environment, however we anticipate higher interest rates this year which should benefit both our net interest margin and earnings,” remarked Ms. Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Q4 2021 Financial Performance
Total assets decreased $8.4 million or 0.9% to $919.7 million at December 31, 2021, from $928.1 million at September 30, 2021, and increased $58.3 million or 6.8% from $861.4 million at December 31, 2020.     Net interest income decreased $601 thousand or 7.2% to $7.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $8.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and increased $515 thousand or 7.2% from $7.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
   
    Net interest margin (“NIM”), annualized, was 3.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 3.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and 3.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Loans held-for-sale decreased $790 thousand or 20.3% to $3.1 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $3.9 million at September 30, 2021 and decreased $8.5 million or 73.3% from $11.6 million at December 31, 2020.    
      No provision for loan losses was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to a $175 thousand provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and no provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans was 113.59% and to total loans was 0.92% at December 31, 2021.
Loans held-for-portfolio increased $18.8 million or 2.8% to $686.4 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $667.6 million at September 30, 2021, and increased $73.0 million or 11.9% from $613.4 million at December 31, 2020. Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaled $4.2 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $11.8 million at September 30, 2021 and $43.3 million at December 31, 2020.    
   
        Net gain on sale of loans was $507 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $568 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $2.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Total deposits decreased $9.3 million or 1.2%, to $798.3 million at December 31, 2021, from $807.7 million at September 30, 2021, and increased $50.3 million or 6.7% from $748.0 million at December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $4.4 million or 2.2% to $190.5 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $194.8 million at September 30, 2021, and increased $58.0 million or 43.8% compared to $132.5 million at December 31, 2020.    
    The Bank continued to maintain capital levels in excess of regulatory requirements and was categorized as “well-capitalized” at December 31, 2021.
   
         

Operating Results

Net interest income decreased $601 thousand, or 7.2%, to $7.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $8.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and increased $515 thousand, or 7.2%, from $7.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily the result of lower interest income earned on loans, investments, and cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by lower interest expense paid on deposits. The increase from the same quarter last year was primarily the result of lower interest expense paid on deposits and higher interest income earned on investments and interest-bearing cash, partially offset by lower interest income earned on loans and higher interest expense paid on subordinated debt.

Interest income decreased $743 thousand, or 8.2%, to $8.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and decreased $715 thousand, or 7.9%, from $9.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decrease from the prior quarter was due to a 72 basis point decrease in loan yields. The Bank recognized $192 thousand, $1.1 million, and $1.2 million in deferred fees and interest income related to PPP loan forgiveness repayments during the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. The decrease in interest income from the same quarter last year was due primarily to a 65 basis point decline in the average loan yield, partially offset by higher average loan balances.

Interest income on loans decreased $729 thousand, or 8.1%, to $8.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $9.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and decreased $740 thousand, or 8.2%, from $9.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The average balance of total loans was $690.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $652.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $663.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The average yield on total loans was 4.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 5.45% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and 5.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decline in the average yield on loans during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter primarily was due to lower recognition of net deferred fees due to a reduced volume of PPP loan repayments from U.S. Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) loan forgiveness, and new loan originations at lower rates, primarily related to fixed rate mortgage loans. The decrease in the average yield on loans during the current quarter compared to the same quarter in 2020 was primarily due to the decrease in the recognition of net deferred fees due to loan repayments from SBA loan forgiveness, lower rates on new originations and adjustable rate loans resetting to lower current market rates. Refer to the net interest margin discussion below for the impact of PPP. Interest income on investments and interest-bearing cash decreased $14 thousand to $121 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $135 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and increased $25 thousand from $96 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This increase compared to the same quarter one year ago was due to higher average balances of interest-earning investments and interest-bearing cash and higher average yields.

Interest expense decreased $142 thousand, or 18.1%, to $643 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $785 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and decreased $1.2 million, or 65.7%, from $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to both a lower average rate paid and average balance of certificate accounts. The average rate paid on certificate accounts declined 15 basis points to 1.12% while the average balance declined $24.8 million, or 18.2%, to $111.0 million during the current quarter compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in interest expense during the current quarter from the comparable period a year ago was primarily the result of a 64 basis point decline in the average cost of deposits reflecting reduced rates paid on all deposits, a $127.5 million or 53.5% decline in the average balance of certificate accounts and the repayment of $5.8 million in FHLB advances, partially offset by a $127.5 million or 34.8% increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits other than certificate accounts. In addition, total deposit costs were favorably impacted by the $8.0 million increase in average balance of noninterest bearing deposits to $190.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $182.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and the $49.7 million increase from the same period last year. The increase in the average noninterest bearing deposits contributed to the 6 basis point decrease in the average cost of total deposits to 0.24% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from 0.30% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and the decline of 64 basis points from 0.88% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The average cost of subordinated debt and borrowings decreased to 5.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from 5.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and increased from 4.89% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The average cost of subordinated debt increased from the same period a year ago reflecting the issuance of the subordinated notes and repayment of FHLB borrowings.

Net interest margin (annualized) was 3.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 3.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and 3.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was due primarily to the lower average yield earned on loans, partially offset by a eight basis point decline in the cost of total interest-bearing liabilities. The increase from the comparable period in 2020 was primarily due to decline in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities exceeding the decline in yields earned on interest-earning assets. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the average yield earned on PPP loans, including the recognition of the net deferred fees for PPP loans repaid and forgiven by the SBA, resulted in a positive impact to the net interest margin of five basis points, compared to a positive impact of 41 basis points during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and a positive impact of 34 basis points during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The Company recorded no provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to a $175 thousand provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and no provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in the provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021 resulted primarily from the release of COVID specific reserves, offset by an increase in the loans held-for-portfolio and a $2.5 million increase in non-performing loans. The provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2021 also reflects the inherent economic improvements in our markets as initial COVID-19 restrictions implemented in the second quarter of last year have been lifted.

Noninterest income increased $52 thousand, or 3.6%, to $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and decreased $1.6 million, or 52.0%, from $3.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increase in noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily resulted from a $76 thousand increase in service fees and income resulting primarily from higher loan fees and foreign ATM fees and a $31 thousand increase in earnings on cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance, partially offset by a $61 thousand decrease in the net gain on sale of loans, as a result of refinance activity slowing over the past quarter. The decrease in noninterest income from the comparable period in 2020 was primarily due to a $2.1 million decrease in net gain on sale of loans as the value of loans sold declined. Loans sold during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, totaled $19.1 million, compared to $20.3 million and $88.0 million during the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Noninterest expense increased $610 thousand, or 9.7%, to $6.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $6.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and increased $1.1 million, or 19.5%, from $5.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increase from the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was primarily a result of an increase in salaries and benefits expense of $274 thousand primarily due to higher medical expenses and an increase in operations expense of $266 thousand primarily due to increases in various expenses including marketing expenses, reserve for unfunded commitments, and professional fees. The increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments primarily resulted from an increase in construction loan commitments. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits of $635 thousand primarily due to higher wages and incentive compensation, higher medical expenses and lower deferred compensation, partially offset by a decrease in commission expense related to a decline in mortgage originations in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. Operations expense also increased $380 thousand due to increases in various accounts including marketing expenses, reserve for unfunded commitments, and professional fees. The increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments primarily resulted from an increase in construction loan commitments.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was 75.31%, compared to 64.81% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and 56.32% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The weakening in the efficiency ratio for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to higher noninterest expense and lower net interest income in the current quarter, partially offset by slightly higher noninterest income. The weakening in the efficiency ratio for the current quarter compared to the same period in the prior year is primarily due to higher noninterest expense and lower revenues.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality

Assets at December 31, 2021 totaled $919.7 million, compared to $928.1 million at September 30, 2021 and $861.4 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease in assets from the sequential quarter was primarily due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by an increase in loans held-for-portfolio. The increase from one year ago was primarily a result of an increase in loans held-for-portfolio and bank owned life insurance (BOLI), partially offset by lower balances in cash and cash equivalents and decreases in loans held-for-sale.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $23.1 million, or 11.2%, to $183.6 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $206.7 million at September 30, 2021, and decreased $10.2 million, or 5.3%, from $193.8 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease from the prior quarter-end and from one year ago was due to deploying cash earning a nominal yield into higher earning loans and investments.

Available-for-sale securities totaled $8.4 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $7.1 million at September 30, 2021, and $10.2 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in available-for-sale securities from the prior quarter was primarily due the purchase of $2.0 million in municipal bonds, partially offset by regularly scheduled payments and maturities. The decrease from the same period one year ago was primarily due to calls of securities, regularly scheduled payments and maturities, partially offset by purchases during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Loans held-for-sale totaled $3.1 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $3.9 million at September 30, 2021 and $11.6 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease from the same period one year ago was primarily due to a decline in mortgage originations reflecting reduced refinance activity.

Loans held-for-portfolio increased to $686.4 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $667.6 million at September 30, 2021 and increased from $613.4 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in loans held-for-portfolio at December 31, 2021, compared to the prior quarter, primarily resulted from a $13.3 million, or 6.9%, increase in one-to-four family loans driven largely by jumbo residential mortgages, a $31.4 million, or 12.7%, increase in commercial and multifamily loans almost entirely driven by commercial real estate nonowner occupied loans, and a $2.1 million, or 2.2%, increase in consumer loans almost entirely due to floating home loans. These increases were partially offset by a $8.6 million, or 23.5% decrease in commercial business loans resulting from the forgiveness by the SBA of $7.6 million of PPP loans during the quarter, and an $18.5 million, or 22.6%, decrease in construction and land loans. The increase in loans held-for-portfolio at December 31, 2021, compared to the comparable quarter in 2020, primarily resulted from a $12.4 million, or 4.7% increase in commercial and multifamily loans, a $77.0 million, or 58.9% increase in one-to-four family loans, a $353 thousand, or 0.6% increase in construction and land loans, and a $21.8 million or 28.8%, increase in consumer loans primarily due to $19.4 million, or 48.7% increase in floating home loans, partially offset by a $36.2 million, or 56.4% decrease in commercial business loans primarily PPP loans. At December 31, 2021, commercial and multifamily real estate loans accounted for approximately 40.4% of total loans, one-to-four family loans, including home equity loans accounted for approximately 32.1% of total loans, and commercial business loans accounted for approximately 4.1% of total loans. Consumer loans accounted for approximately 14.2% of total loans and construction and land loans accounted for approximately 9.2% of total loans at December 31, 2021.

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), which are comprised of nonaccrual loans, including nonperforming troubled debt restructurings (“TDRs”), other real estate owned (“OREO”), and other repossessed assets, increased $2.5 million, or 66.6%, to $6.2 million at December 31, 2021, from $3.7 million at September 30, 2021 and increased $2.7 million, or 78.6% from $3.5 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in nonperforming assets during the period compared to the prior period primarily was due to a $2.4 million increase in nonperforming commercial and multifamily loans consisting of one property. Loans classified as TDRs totaled $2.6 million, $2.6 million and $3.2 million at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, of which $422 thousand, $411 thousand and $174 thousand, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. At December 31, 2021, there were two one-to-four family residential loans totaling $64 thousand operating under forbearance agreements due to COVID-19. Since these loans were performing loans that were current on their payments prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, these modifications are not considered TDRs pursuant to applicable accounting and regulatory guidance until January 1, 2022.

NPAs to total assets were 0.68%, 0.40% and 0.40% at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding was 0.92%, 0.95% and 0.98% at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Excluding PPP loans of $4.2 million which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses totaled 0.92% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.96% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2021, excluding PPP loans of $11.8 million, and 1.05% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2020, excluding PPP loans of $43.3 million (See Non-GAAP reconciliation on page 16). Net loan charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $21 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $5 thousand for the third quarter 2021, and net recoveries of $12 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The following table summarizes our NPAs (dollars in thousands):

  December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020
Nonperforming Loans:                  
One-to-four family $ 2,207     $ 1,915     $ 457     $ 1,507     $ 1,668  
Home equity loans   140       150       157       151       156  
Commercial and multifamily   2,380                   353       353  
Construction and land   33       220       39       40       40  
Manufactured homes   122       98       143       146       149  
Floating homes   493       504       510       514       518  
Commercial business   176       182       186              
Total nonperforming loans   5,552       3,069       1,492       2,711       2,884  
OREO and Other Repossessed Assets:                  
One-to-four family   84       84       84              
Commercial and multifamily   575       575       575       575       575  
Manufactured homes                           19  
Total OREO and repossessed assets   659       659       659       575       594  
Total nonperforming assets $ 6,211     $ 3,728     $ 2,151     $ 3,286     $ 3,478  
                   
Nonperforming Loans:                  
One-to-four family   35.5 %     51.4 %     21.2 %     45.9 %     48.0 %
Home equity loans   2.3       4.0       7.3       4.6       4.5  
Commercial and multifamily   38.3                   10.7       10.1  
Construction and land   0.5       5.9       1.8       1.2       1.2  
Manufactured homes   2.0       2.6       6.6       4.4       4.3  
Floating homes   7.9       13.5       23.8       15.7       14.9  
Commercial business   2.8       4.9       8.6              
Total nonperforming loans   89.3       82.3       69.4       82.5       83.0  
OREO and Other Repossessed Assets:                  
One-to-four family   1.4       2.3       3.9              
Commercial and multifamily   9.3       15.4       26.7       17.5       16.5  
Manufactured homes                           0.5  
Total OREO and repossessed assets   10.7       17.7       30.6       17.5       17.0  
Total nonperforming assets   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
                                       

The following table summarizes the allowance for loan losses (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

  For the Quarter Ended:
  December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020
Allowance for Loan Losses                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 6,327     $ 6,157     $ 5,935     $ 6,000     $ 5,988  
Provision for loan losses during the period         175       250              
Net (charge-offs) recoveries during the period   (21 )     (5 )     (28 )     (65 )     12  
Balance at end of period $ 6,306     $ 6,327     $ 6,157     $ 5,935     $ 6,000  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   0.92 %     0.95 %     0.96 %     0.97 %     0.98 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans) (1)   0.92 %     0.96 %     1.02 %     1.07 %     1.05 %
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans   113.58 %     206.16 %     412.67 %     218.92 %     208.04 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Deposits decreased $9.3 million, or 1.2%, to $798.3 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $807.7 million at September 30, 2021 and increased $50.3 million, or 6.7%, from $748.0 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease in deposits compared to the prior quarter was primarily a result of a managed run-off of higher costing maturing certificates of deposits, decreases in the balances of existing commercial accounts, and decreases in escrow accounts related to semi-annual escrow payments, partially offset by deposit growth from new consumer relationships. The increase in deposits compared to the year ago quarter was primarily higher balances in existing client accounts, developing further relationships with PPP borrowers who were not previously clients, as well as reduced withdrawals reflecting changes in customer spending habits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $4.4 million, or 2.2% to $190.5 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $194.8 million at September 30, 2021 and increased $58.0 million, or 43.8% from $132.5 million at December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 23.9%, 24.1% and 17.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

There were no outstanding FHLB advances at each of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Subordinated debt, net totaled $11.6 million at each of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Stockholders’ equity totaled $93.4 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $1.5 million, or 1.6%, from $91.9 million at September 30, 2021, and an increase of $7.9 million, or 9.2%, from $85.5 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in stockholders’ equity from September 30, 2021 was primarily the result of net income earned of $1.9 million, partially offset by the payment of $446 thousand in dividends to Company stockholders during the current quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, is the parent company of Sound Community Bank, and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with full-service branches in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow and University Place. Sound Community Bank is a Fannie Mae Approved Lender and Seller/Servicer with one Loan Production Office located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. For more information, please visit www.soundcb.com.

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

When used in filings by Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in the Company’s press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, which are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events, and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated below or because of other important factors that we cannot foresee that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, include, but are not limited to: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the Company’s credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; legislative changes; changes in policies by regulatory agencies; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; the Company’s ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in the Company’s market area; secondary market conditions for loans; results of examinations of the Company or its wholly owned bank subsidiary by their regulators; competition; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in the regulatory and tax environments in which the Company operates; and other factors described in the Company’s latest annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission – which are available at www.soundcb.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company does not undertake – and specifically declines any obligation – to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.


CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

    For the Quarter Ended
    December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020
Interest income   $ 8,359     $ 9,102     $ 8,415     $ 7,999     $ 9,074  
Interest expense     643       785       1,064       1,463       1,873  
Net interest income     7,716       8,317       7,351       6,536       7,201  
Provision for loan losses           175       250              
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     7,716       8,142       7,101       6,536       7,201  
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges and fee income     632       556       526       532       472  
Earnings on cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance     135       104       96       82       141  
Mortgage servicing income     323       328       321       312       288  
Fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights     (114 )     (125 )     (294 )     (275 )     (434 )
Net gain on sale of loans     507       568       1,063       2,053       2,623  
Total noninterest income     1,483       1,431       1,712       2,704       3,090  
Noninterest expense:                    
Salaries and benefits     3,786       3,512       3,314       3,644       3,151  
Operations     1,732       1,466       1,361       1,206       1,352  
Regulatory assessments     96       91       91       101       109  
Occupancy     451       441       409       448       444  
Data processing     863       808       813       779       735  
Net gain on OREO and repossessed assets                       (16 )     5  
Total noninterest expense     6,928       6,318       5,988       6,162       5,796  
Income before provision for income taxes     2,271       3,255       2,825       3,078       4,495  
Provision for income taxes     407       663       574       627       1,001  
Net income   $ 1,864     $ 2,592     $ 2,251     $ 2,451     $ 3,494  
                                         


CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

    For the Year Ended December 31
    2021   2020
Interest income   $ 33,874     $ 34,936  
Interest expense     3,954       7,450  
Net interest income     29,920       27,486  
Provision for loan losses     425       925  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     29,495       26,561  
Noninterest income:        
Service charges and fee income     2,247       1,905  
Earnings on cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance     416       348  
Mortgage servicing income     1,284       1,027  
Fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights     (808 )     (1,857 )
Net gain on sale of loans     4,190       6,022  
Total noninterest income     7,329       7,445  
Noninterest expense:        
Salaries and benefits     14,257       12,083  
Operations     5,765       5,461  
Regulatory assessments     379       590  
Occupancy     1,748       1,881  
Data processing     3,263       2,658  
Net gain on OREO and repossessed assets     (16 )     5  
Total noninterest expense     25,396       22,678  
Income before provision for income taxes     11,428       11,328  
Provision for income taxes     2,272       2,391  
Net income   $ 9,156     $ 8,937  
                 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

    December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020
ASSETS                    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 183,590     $ 206,702     $ 236,815     $ 269,593     $ 193,828  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value     8,419       7,060       7,524       9,078       10,218  
Loans held-for-sale     3,094       3,884       3,674       10,713       11,604  
Loans held-for-portfolio     686,398       667,551       639,633       614,377       613,363  
Allowance for loan losses     (6,306 )     (6,327 )     (6,157 )     (5,935 )     (6,000 )
Total loans held-for-portfolio, net     680,092       661,224       633,476       608,442       607,363  
Accrued interest receivable     2,217       2,231       2,078       2,160       2,254  
Bank-owned life insurance, net     21,095       20,926       17,823       14,690       14,588  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) and other repossessed assets, net     659       659       659       575       594  
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value     4,273       4,211       4,151       4,109       3,780  
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost     1,046       1,052       1,052       1,052       877  
Premises and equipment, net     5,819       5,941       6,043       6,123       6,270  
Right-of-use assets     5,811       6,033       6,255       6,475       6,722  
Other assets     3,576       8,188       3,628       3,641       3,304  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 919,691     $ 928,111     $ 923,178     $ 936,651     $ 861,402  
LIABILITIES                    
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 607,854     $ 612,805     $ 622,873     $ 628,009     $ 615,491  
Noninterest-bearing deposits     190,466       194,848       181,847       188,684       132,490  
Total deposits     798,320       807,653       804,720       816,693       747,981  
Borrowings                              
Accrued interest payable     200       48       238       133       369  
Lease liabilities     6,242       6,462       6,681       6,894       7,134  
Other liabilities     8,571       8,711       9,453       12,027       7,674  
Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance     1,366       1,708       938       1,746       1,168  
Subordinated debt, net     11,634       11,623       11,613       11,602       11,592  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     826,333       836,205       833,643       849,095       775,918  
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                    
Common stock     26       26       26       26       25  
Additional paid-in capital     27,956       27,835       27,613       27,447       27,106  
Unearned shares – Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”)           (28 )     (57 )     (85 )     (113 )
Retained earnings     65,237       63,905       61,758       59,975       58,226  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax     139       168       195       193       240  
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     93,358       91,906       89,535       87,556       85,484  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 919,691     $ 928,111     $ 923,178     $ 936,651     $ 861,402  
                                         


KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
(unaudited)

    For the Quarter Ended
    December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020
Annualized return on average assets   0.81 %   1.11 %   0.98 %   1.11 %   1.61 %
Annualized return on average equity   7.90     11.21     10.13     11.40     16.40  
Annualized net interest margin(1)   3.53     3.74     3.36     3.09     3.47  
Annualized efficiency ratio(2)   75.31 %   64.81 %   66.07 %   66.69 %   56.32 %

(1)   Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(2)   Noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and noninterest income).

 


PER COMMON SHARE DATA
(unaudited)

    At or For the Quarter Ended
    December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.72   $ 1.00   $ 0.87   $ 0.95   $ 1.35
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.70   $ 0.98   $ 0.85   $ 0.93   $ 1.34
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding     2,586,570     2,586,966     2,582,937     2,571,726     2,566,219
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding     2,631,721     2,633,459     2,627,621     2,610,986     2,597,475
Common shares outstanding at period-end     2,613,768     2,617,425     2,614,329     2,609,806     2,592,587
Book value per share   $ 35.72   $ 35.11   $ 34.25   $ 33.55   $ 32.97
                               

AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE RATE PAID
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

The following tables present, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resultant yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates. Income and yields on tax-exempt obligations have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield for the period they have been on nonaccrual (dollars in thousands).

    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
      Average Outstanding Balance     Interest Earned/
Paid		   Yield/
Rate		   Average Outstanding Balance   Interest Earned/
Paid		   Yield/
Rate		   Average Outstanding Balance   Interest Earned/
Paid		   Yield/Rate
Interest-Earning Assets:                                        
Loans receivable   $ 690,680     $ 8,238   4.73 %   $ 652,251     $ 8,967   5.45 %   $ 663,299     $ 8,978   5.38 %
Investments and interest-bearing cash     176,942       121   0.27 %     229,802       135   0.23 %     161,330       96   0.24 %
Total interest-earning assets   $ 867,622     $ 8,359   3.82 %   $ 882,053     $ 9,102   4.09 %   $ 824,629     $ 9,074   4.38 %
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                                        
Savings and Money Market accounts   $ 183,730     $ 36   0.08 %   $ 179,164     $ 42   0.09 %   $ 144,397     $ 95   0.26 %
Demand and NOW accounts     310,352       126   0.16 %     311,273       141   0.18 %     222,196       221   0.40 %
Certificate accounts     110,985       313   1.12 %     135,757       434   1.27 %     238,442       1,343   2.24 %
Subordinated debt     11,627       168   5.73 %     11,616       168   5.74 %     11,616       191   6.54 %
Borrowings     2         %     2         %     5,788       23   1.58 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 616,696       643   0.41 %   $ 637,812       785   0.49 %   $ 622,439       1,873   1.20 %
Net interest income/spread           $ 7,716   3.41 %       $ 8,317   3.61 %       $ 7,201   3.18 %
Net interest margin               3.53 %           3.74 %           3.47 %
                                         
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     141 %             138 %             132 %        
Total deposits   $ 795,618     $ 475   0.24 %   $ 808,697     $ 617   0.30 %   $ 745,904     $ 1,659   0.88 %
Total funding (1)     807,247       643   0.32 %     820,315       785   0.38 %     763,308       1,873   0.98 %

  Year Ended
  December 31, 2021   December 31, 2020
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest Earned/
Paid		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest Earned/
Paid		   Yield/
Rate
Interest-Earning Assets:                      
Loans receivable $ 650,045     $ 33,389   5.14 %   $ 665,389     $ 34,439   5.16 %
Investments and interest-bearing cash   221,577       485   0.22 %     102,539       497   0.48 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 871,622     $ 33,874   3.89 %   $ 767,928     $ 34,936   4.54 %
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Savings and Money Market accounts $ 171,406     $ 180   0.11 %   $ 128,038     $ 346   0.27 %
Demand and NOW accounts   289,096       611   0.21 %     189,643       909   0.48 %
Certificate accounts   158,649       2,491   1.57 %     242,963       5,749   2.36 %
Subordinated debt   11,611       672   5.79 %     3,345       191   5.69 %
Borrowings   1         %     16,610       255   1.53 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 630,763       3,954   0.63 %   $ 580,599       7,450   1.28 %
Net interest income/spread     $ 29,920   3.26 %       $ 27,486   3.26 %
Net interest margin         3.43 %           3.57 %
                       
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   138 %             132 %        
Total deposits $ 797,686     $ 3,282   0.41 %   $ 691,359     $ 7,004   1.01 %
Total funding (1)   809,298       3,954   0.49 %     711,314       7,450   1.04 %

(1)   Total funding is the sum of average interest-bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.

LOANS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

    December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020
Real estate loans:                    
One-to-four family   $ 207,660     $ 194,346     $ 170,351     $ 129,995     $ 130,657  
Home equity     13,250       14,012       15,378       13,763       16,265  
Commercial and multifamily     278,175       246,794       244,047       251,459       265,774  
Construction and land     63,105       81,576       71,881       63,112       62,752  
Total real estate loans     562,190       536,728       501,657       458,329       475,448  
Consumer Loans:                    
Manufactured homes     21,636       21,459       21,032       20,781       20,941  
Floating homes     59,268       58,358       43,741       39,868       39,868  
Other consumer     16,748       15,732       15,557       14,942       15,024  
Total consumer loans     97,652       95,549       80,330       75,591       75,833  
Commercial business loans     28,026       36,620       59,969       83,669       64,217  
Total loans     687,868       668,897       641,956       617,589       615,498  
Less:                    
Deferred fees, net     (1,470 )     (1,346 )     (2,323 )     (3,212 )     (2,135 )
Allowance for loan losses     (6,306 )     (6,327 )     (6,157 )     (5,935 )     (6,000 )
Total loans held for portfolio, net   $ 680,092     $ 661,224     $ 633,476     $ 608,442     $ 607,363  
                                         


DEPOSITS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

    December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020
Noninterest-bearing   $ 190,466   $ 194,848   $ 181,847   $ 188,684   $ 132,490
Interest-bearing     307,061     311,303     297,227     269,514     230,492
Savings     103,401     99,747     97,858     93,207     83,778
Money market     91,670     82,314     72,553     73,536     65,748
Certificates     105,722     119,441     155,235     191,752     235,473
Total deposits   $ 798,320   $ 807,653   $ 804,720   $ 816,693   $ 747,981
                               


CREDIT QUALITY DATA
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

    At or For the Quarter Ended
    December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020
Nonaccrual loans   $ 5,130     $ 2,658     $ 1,068     $ 2,467     $ 2,710  
Nonperforming TDRs     422       411       424       244       174  
Total nonperforming loans     5,552       3,069       1,492       2,711       2,884  
OREO and other repossessed assets     659       659       659       575       594  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 6,211     $ 3,728     $ 2,151     $ 3,286     $ 3,478  
Performing TDRs     2,174       2,198       2,221       2,919       3,072  
Net (charge-offs)/ recoveries during the quarter     (21 )     (5 )     (28 )     (65 )     12  
Provision for loan losses during the quarter           175       250              
Allowance for loan losses     6,306       6,327       6,157       5,935       6,000  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     0.92 %     0.95 %     0.96 %     0.97 %     0.98 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans)(1)     0.92 %     0.96 %     1.02 %     1.07 %     1.05 %
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans     113.59 %     206.16 %     412.67 %     218.92 %     208.04 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.81 %     0.46 %     0.23 %     0.44 %     0.47 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.68 %     0.40 %     0.23 %     0.35 %     0.40 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.


OTHER STATISTICS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

    At or For the Quarter Ended
    December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020
Sound Community Bank:                    
Total loans to total deposits     86.16 %     82.82 %     79.77 %     75.62 %     82.29 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits     23.86 %     24.13 %     22.60 %     23.10 %     17.71 %
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.:                    
Average total assets for the quarter   $ 916,261     $ 928,097     $ 924,233     $ 896,303     $ 864,045  
Average total equity for the quarter   $ 93,569     $ 91,766     $ 89,139     $ 87,181     $ 84,781  
                                         


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented a non-GAAP financial measure in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP for the allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans. We have presented this non-GAAP financial measure because management believes this non-GAAP measure to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of the allowance for loan losses to total loans as the balance of SBA PPP loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA, has been significant to the loan portfolio. This non-GAAP financial measure has inherent limitations and is not required to be uniformly applied. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the allowance for loan losses to total loans determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other financial institutions. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measurement is presented in the table below.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s calculation of the allowance for loan losses to period-end loans:

    December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020
Allowance for loan losses   $ (6,306 )   $ (6,327 )   $ (6,157 )   $ (5,935 )   $ (6,000 )
                     
Total loans     686,398       667,551       639,633       614,377       613,363  
Less: PPP loans     4,159       11,789       36,043       61,201       43,269  
Total loans, net of PPP loans   $ 682,239     $ 655,762     $ 603,590     $ 553,176     $ 570,094  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (GAAP)     0.92 %     0.95 %     0.96 %     0.97 %     0.98 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans (Non-GAAP)     0.92 %     0.96 %     1.02 %     1.07 %     1.05 %

Media and Financial:    
Laurie Stewart      
President/CEO    
(206) 448-0884 x306      

 

