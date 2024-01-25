SINGAPORE, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sound Group Inc., formerly known as LIZHI INC. (“Sound Group” or the “Company”), a global audio-centric social and entertainment company, today announced the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 25, 2024, in Singapore, where it adopted a special resolution to approve its name change from “LIZHI INC.” to “Sound Group Inc.”.