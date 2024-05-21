SINGAPORE, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sound Group Inc. (“Sound Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SOGP), formerly known as LIZHI INC., a global audio-centric social and entertainment company, today announced that it has received a letter from the NASDAQ Stock Market, dated May 17, 2024 (the “Delinquency Letter”), notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the requirements for continued listing set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it did not timely file its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the “2023 Annual Report”).