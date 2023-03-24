CHICAGO, MILWAUKEE, and NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Effective April 3, 2023, the Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF and the Sound Equity Income ETF, two series of the Tidal ETF Trust, will undergo ticker symbol changes.

The Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (SDEF), listed on NYSE Arca, Inc. will be changing the ticker to FXED.

In addition, Sound Equity Income ETF (SDEI), listed on NYSE Arca, Inc. will be changing the ticker to DIVY.

Each Fund’s name, investment objective and principal investment strategies will remain the same.

ABOUT SOUND INCOME GROUP, LLC

Sound Income Group is comprised of three full-service firms offering marketing, coaching, practice management, investment services, and franchise opportunities for the financial community. Sound Income Strategies, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisory firm with more than $2 billion in assets under management (AUM). Retirement Income Source is comprised of a national network of Income Specialists who help clients establish steady streams of income they can count on. Advisors’ Academy was created with a vision to recruit other highly successful and motivated advisors and teach them how to achieve even higher levels of success, while always keeping the interest of their clients first. Learn more at www.soundincomegroup.com.

ABOUT TIDAL ETF SERVICES

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Financial Group sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com/.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by calling (833) 916-9056 or by visiting https://www.soundetfs.com/home/ Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk and there is no guarantee of principal.

The fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

