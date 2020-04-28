Soundbar Market shipments to cross 25 million units by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

7.1-based soundbars are estimated to observe a growth of over 7% during the forecast timespan propelled by shift in consumer preferences toward high-quality cinematic audio experience in homes.

According to latest report “Soundbar Market by Type (2.1 Channel, 5.1 Channel, 7.1 Channel), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of soundbars will reach $6.5 billion by 2026.

The soundbar market growth is attributed to changing consumer preferences to adopt IoT-enabled soundbars. The integration of voice assistants with the device offers consumers a hands-free soundbar operation experience. Proliferation in sales of smart TVs coupled with availability of streaming content, such as music, movies, and web series, is being witnessed. Consumers are preferring advanced soundbars with specific features, such as easy connectivity with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, along with features such as built-in voice assistant and longer battery life.

The online distribution channel segment in the soundbar market is witnessing high adoption owing to evolving consumer behavior related to browsing of e-commerce websites. Social media, webinar, blogs/online publications, email, web search, online advertising, and groups/online conferences are the prominent marketing strategies adopted by market players to drive the sales. AI chatbots and cloud computing technology are used by the online distribution channel to offer a personalized and seamless customer experience at every touchpoint.

7.1-based soundbars are estimated to observe a growth of over 7% during the forecast timespan propelled by shift in consumer preferences toward high-quality cinematic audio experience in homes. The 7.1 channel soundbars include features such as Dolby Atmos high-definition surround sound, built-in voice assistant for hands-free experience, and wireless connectivity. The soundbars provide a cinematic audio experience and elevate the home-entertainment experience for audiophile consumers.

Europe soundbar market will register steady growth from 2020 to 2026 led by increase in sales of smart TVs predominantly in the UK, Germany, and France. Rapid adoption of smart homes and availability of high-speed internet and wireless devices are also driving the market demand in the region. Brand awareness among consumers is challenging new entrants to establish their market positions. New players are focusing on product innovation strategies to penetrate the Europe market.

Some of the key players operating in the soundbar market include Polk Audio, Bose Corporation, Onkyo Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sentry Industries, Inc., TCL Corporation LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Blaupunkt GmbH, Sony Corporation, VIZIO Inc, Yamaha Corporation, Sharp Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Soundbar Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3 Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.3.1 Global outlook

3.3.2 Regional impact

3.3.3 Industry value chain

3.3.3.1 Research and development

3.3.3.2 Manufacturing

3.3.3.3 Marketing

3.3.3.4 Supply

3.3.4 Competitive landscape

3.3.4.1 Strategy

3.3.4.2 Distribution network

3.3.4.3 Business growth

3.4 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4.1 Distribution channel analysis

3.4.1.1 Direct selling

3.4.1.2 Independent authorized distributors and resellers

3.4.1.3 Online channel

3.4.2 Vendor matrix

3.5 Technological & innovation landscape

3.5.1 Wireless charging

3.5.2 Technological advancements in IoT

3.5.3 Bluetooth 5.0

3.5.3.1 Bluetooth 5.1

3.5.3.2 Bluetooth 5.2

3.5.4 Dolby soundbar

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 North America

3.6.1.1 Consumer Product Safety Act

3.6.1.2 Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA)

3.6.2 Europe

3.6.2.1 EMC Directive

3.6.2.2 Eco-design Directive

3.6.2.3 EU 517/2014

3.6.2.4 Information Protection Act No. 149

3.6.2.5 Regulation No. 781

3.6.2.6 Russia

3.6.2.6.1 The Federal Law ‘On Personal Data’ No. 152-FZ

3.6.2.6.2 Rules of sale of goods by remote method, No. 612

3.6.2.6.3 Protection of rights of consumers, No. 2300-1

3.6.3 Asia Pacific

3.6.3.1 Electricity act of 1994

3.6.3.2 Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Directive (2002/96/EC)

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Porter’s analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

