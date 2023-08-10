Summary: SoundThinking, Inc. today announced the launch of ResourceRouter Community, a new software solution that works in conjunction with ShotSpotter to support social service and community violence intervention (CVI) groups in their efforts to prevent violence, improve public safety, and increase community trust.

Fremont, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (formerly ShotSpotter, Inc.), a leading public safety technology company that combines data-driven solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and community assistance groups, today announced the launch of ResourceRouter Community. This new application, tightly integrated with ShotSpotter, the leading gunshot detection solution, will support social service and community violence intervention (CVI) organizations in their efforts to optimize their resource deployments, reduce violent crime, improve public safety and increase community trust.

Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) in Florida will be among the first to deploy ResourceRouter Community as part of its holistic crime prevention strategy in partnership with Ummah Futures International, a community violence prevention organization and SoundThinking Data for Good partner. MDPD has successfully deployed other SoundThinking solutions, including ShotSpotter, which helps direct first responders to gunfire incidents in real time to save lives. Together, Ummah Futures and MDPD will leverage the technology to help deliver critical resources and services to residents more effectively and efficiently.

ResourceRouter Community is an advanced software application that utilizes a data-driven approach to identify community “hot spots” where crime is prevalent, allowing violence interrupters and social service workers to more efficiently determine where they are needed most. ResourceRouter Community enables organizations to take a more proactive approach that maximizes their presence and impact, while reducing ineffective gut-based interventions.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of ResourceRouter Community,” said Ralph Clark, CEO of SoundThinking, Inc. “This technology exemplifies the type of advanced, data-driven tools that make up the SafetySmart™ platform and expands SoundThinking’s mission to create safer neighborhoods and save lives, beyond assisting law enforcement. We’re proud to play a key role in fostering collaboration, empowering community organizations and protecting our cities.”

Upon entering a defined area, ResourceRouter Community presents users with a comprehensive pre-engagement briefing, outlining recent crime in the area and suggesting engagement options. After the engagement, CVI workers can log observations and planned interventions or activities, which are automatically compiled for administrative staff. From a management perspective, this information can then be used to ascertain a worker’s presence and time spent on incidents and identify the most optimal deployment of limited people resources.

“With ResourceRouter Community, we’re able to direct violence interrupters and other social services into communities instead of solely relying on police patrols,” said Wayne Rawlins, President of Ummah Futures International. “That means greater accountability on our part because we can see where workers are and how long they’ve been there. We want to make a positive impact, and this allows our workers to get credit for the work they do.”

To learn more about SoundThinking, Inc. and the SafetySmart platform, visit www.SoundThinking.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the company’s belief that ResourceRouter Community will provide valuable data to social service programs and CVI groups, and enable these programs and groups to optimize their presence in an area, deter crime and improve public safety, as well as the deployment and leveraging of the technology by customers. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to the effective use of the company’s technology and achieving its intended benefits, as well as other risk factors included in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that combines data-driven solutions and services for law enforcement, civic leadership, and community assistance groups to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. Our SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system, CrimeTracer™, the foremost law enforcement search engine, CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system, and ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. SoundThinking products and technologies are used by more than 200 customers and 2000+ agencies worldwide and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

