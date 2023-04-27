FREMONT, Calif., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (formerly ShotSpotter, Inc.), a leading public safety technology company that combines data-driven solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and community assistance groups, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
SoundThinking management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 1-888-506-0062
International dial-in: 1-973-528-0011
Conference ID: 701623
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.shotspotter.com.
Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.
A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 23, 2023.
U.S. replay dial-in: 1-877-481-4010
International replay dial-in: 1-919-882-2331
Replay ID: 48300
About SoundThinking
SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that combines transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. We are trusted by more than 250 customers and 2,000 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes, making communities healthier. Our SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system, CrimeTracer™, the foremost law enforcement search engine, CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system, and ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.
Company Contact:
Alan Stewart, CFO
SoundThinking, Inc.
+1 (510) 794-3100
astewart@shotspotter.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
+1 (949) 574-3860
SSTI@gatewayir.com