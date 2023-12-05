FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (formerly ShotSpotter, Inc.), a leading public safety technology company, is scheduled to present at the following financial conferences:

William Blair’s Public Safety Tech Virtual Conference

Presenting Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart

Location: Virtual

20th Annual Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference

Presenting Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 1:45 p.m. ET

Executive: CFO Alan Stewart

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay (New York, NY)

Northland AI Conference: Object & Language Understanding

Presenting Friday, December 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart

Location: Virtual

26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Presenting Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Executive: CFO Alan Stewart

Location: Lotte New York Palace (New York, NY)

Webcast

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with SoundThinking management, please contact Gateway Group at SSTI@gateway-grp.com.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 250 customers and 2,000 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. Our SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the foremost law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; and SafePointe®, a next-generation concealed weapons detection system. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@soundthinking.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@gateway-grp.com