SoundThinking, Inc. today announced the launch of ShotCast™, a ready-for-broadcast multimedia video file that works in conjunction with ShotSpotter technology. Created for Public Information Officers and news media, ShotCast is designed to provide key details of local gunfire incidents to inform the public, increase awareness about the impact of gun violence, and promote community engagement in public safety.

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (formerly ShotSpotter, Inc.), a leading provider of public safety technology solutions, today announced the launch of ShotCast™. Designed for Public Information Officers (PIOs) within law enforcement agencies and local news media, ShotCast is a ready-for-broadcast multimedia file that shows the precise location and audio of gunfire incidents detected by ShotSpotter®, the company’s leading gunshot detection system that is currently deployed in over 150 cities nationwide.

When incorporated into a broader law enforcement agency communication strategy, ShotCast can help inform the public, increase awareness about the impact of gun violence, and promote community engagement in public safety.

ShotCast files include the actual gunfire audio as well as key details (location, time, and more) of the incident, presented in a high-quality multimedia graphic that can be incorporated into various types of news coverage. ShotCast improves upon the gunfire graphics currently in use by news media by providing additional context, detail and mapping that can be easily interpreted by viewers.

ShotCasts are available within ShotSpotter’s InSight application at no charge to existing customers. News media located in areas where ShotSpotter is deployed can request the graphics through their respective local Public Information Officers.

“The newly released ShotCast feature to ShotSpotter demonstrates our continued innovation and commitment to transparency,” said Ralph Clark, President and CEO of SoundThinking. “By sharing gunfire incident details more quickly and accurately, our law enforcement partners can continue to build trust with the communities they serve. An informed public will have increased awareness of the plague of gun violence and we believe that ShotCast will help create more citizen engagement and collaboration in addressing gun violence.”

To learn more about SoundThinking, Inc. and ShotCast, visit www.SoundThinking.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the company’s belief that ShotCast will help create more citizen engagement and collaboration in addressing gun violence. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to the effective use of the company’s technology and achieving its intended benefits, as well as other risk factors included in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that combines data-driven solutions and services for law enforcement, civic leadership and community assistance groups to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. Our SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system, CrimeTracer™, the foremost law enforcement search engine, CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system, and ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. SoundThinking products and technologies are used by more than 200 customers and 2000+ agencies worldwide and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Jerome Filip, PR & Marketing Specialist

SoundThinking, Inc.

510-203-0934

jfilip@soundthinking.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Thomas Thayer

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@gateway-grp.com