SourceAmerica Honors Award Winners at 2019 National Conference

VIENNA, VA, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Dynamic nonprofits and individuals were recognized for their contributions to advance the life of people with disabilities through advocacy and awareness at the 2019 SourceAmerica National Training and Achievement Conference.

SourceAmerica, an AbilityOne authorized enterprise, held their annual conference event in Anaheim, California and provided its members a chance to learn about advocacy programs, policies and innovative ways to advance inclusivity for people with disabilities.

“This year’s award winners are leading by example,” said Vince Loose, president and CEO of SourceAmerica. “They are not only trailblazers in the world of advocacy, but also in the workplace.”

The following awards were presented:

Honor Roll for Veterans with Disabilities Award

Paul Dean Rangel from InspiriTec, Inc was honored for this award because of his firsthand experience on the risks and responsibilities that come from being in the Armed Forces. He continues to serve our nation’s men and women in uniform through his current role in the civilian workforce as a customer care representative.

President’s Award

To Geno McKinney, independence is everything. As the head of the coordinating, shipping and handling department at VGS Inc, McKinney always gives more than 100% at work. Despite challenges, his work ethic is unchanged.

Performance Excellence Award in Hiring Veterans with Disabilities

The Warrior Bridge Program at Eggleston connects veterans with disabilities to the services they need to be successful in the workplace. Taking a personal and holistic approach, the program helps turn veterans’ services into veterans’ successes.

Performance Excellence Award in Government Contracts

Thanks to a collaborative approach and an unwavering dedication to quality along with 15 years of work with government clients, Relief Enterprises Inc, is well positioned to achieve their mission on behalf of customers and the people with disabilities they serve.

Performance Excellence Award in Grassroots Advocacy

Blazing a trail in grassroots advocacy on behalf of the AbilityOne program, Palmetto Goodwill Services has engaged with policymakers on the local, state and federal levels helping turn advocacy into achievements.

Evelyne Villines Award

Malcom Giles from Professional Contract Services was recognized for his continued unwavering dedication to do more. Starting as a hospital housekeeper 5 years ago, he moved up the ranks and has continued to give his all to work by finding common ground and building connections.

Tom Miller Advocacy Award

Lori White from Goodwill Industries of North Georgia was recognized for her fiery determination to speak up and speak out on issues important to people with disabilities. Recently she attended SourceAmerica’s Grassroots Advocacy Conference to articulate the value of the AbilityOne program.

William M. Usdane Award

Gene F. Pulu from the New Leaf Inc, was recognized for his approach in tackling every task at New Leaf Company with heart and hard work, setting inspiring examples and energizing those around him.

Milton Cohen Leadership Award

As an advocate, innovator, ambassador and innovator, Mary Brandstetter from The Abilities Connection has 4 decades of service working with people in disabilities. She was honored for strengthening existing programs and creating new ones, like Ohio Day on the Hill.

Business Partnership Award

Caruso’s Coffee Roasters and Cox Communications were recognized for their role in expanding opportunities for people disabilities and demonstrating a commitment to honoring the talent everyone brings to the workplace.

Customer Award

As one of PSCI’s most valued customers, El Paso International Airport has become a gateway for career opportunities for people with disabilities. PSCI attributes the success to the positive atmosphere the airport staff members have created for their employees.

Customer Federal, Civilian Award

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development employees have encouraged and empowered Nobis employees to expand their scope of work and responsibility. Due to the support and trust HUD has gained in Nobis Enterprises after seeing the dedication, hard work and can-do attitude of their workforce of people with disabilities, Nobis Enterprises has expanded their work opportunities.

Customer Federal Award, Military

Honoring their motto “always ready,” the U.S. Coast Guard Alameda was recognized for treating AbilityOne employees from Crossroads Diversified Systems as valued contributors to the team, making every employee feel like they can be successful in the workplace. They innovative workplace solutions and are always ready to support and promote tolerance and understanding in the workplace.

For a video of our award winners visit our Facebook page.

About SourceAmerica

Established in 1974, SourceAmerica creates employment opportunities for a skilled and dedicated workforce of people with disabilities. SourceAmerica is the vital link between the federal government and private sector organizations that procure the products and services provided by this exceptional workforce via a network of more than 750 community-based nonprofits. Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, SourceAmerica provides its nonprofit agency network with business development, contract management, legislative and regulatory assistance, communications and public relations materials, information technology support, engineering and technical assistance, and extensive professional training needed for successful nonprofit management. Visit SourceAmerica.org to learn more, or follow us on Facebook (@SourceAmerica), Twitter (@SourceAmericaUS) and LinkedIn (@SourceAmerica).

##





CONTACT: Stephanie Millian SourceAmerica 571-226-4520 [email protected]