Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Sourcegraph Releases Free Digital Children’s Book Titled “Our ABCs: Always Be Coding”

Sourcegraph Releases Free Digital Children’s Book Titled “Our ABCs: Always Be Coding”

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Just in time for national Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, the book introduces kids to basic concepts of software development in a way that is fun and educational

Sourcegraph debuts its first free digital children’s book titled, “Our ABCs: Always Be Coding”

Featured is the cover of Sourcegraph's free digital children's book, titled "Our ABCs: Always Be Coding," in lieu of national Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day 2020.

Featured is the cover of Sourcegraph’s free digital children’s book, titled “Our ABCs: Always Be Coding,” in lieu of national Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day 2020.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sourcegraph, the leader in Universal Code Search, today announced the release of a digital children’s book titled Our ABCs: Always Be Coding. With most people working from home during national Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, the book provides a unique opportunity for software developers to teach their children about their work. Developers with young children know the struggle of keeping kids busy and learning during this time, but could be running out of ways to do so. Our ABCs: Always Be Coding is a fun way to keep kids engaged while teaching them the core concepts of software development.

“Dinosaurs, llamas, and dump trucks are cool—but so is coding,” said Quinn Slack, CEO and co-founder of Sourcegraph. “We love software development and wrote this book as a fun way to share our passion for coding with our kids, so they know what we’re doing all day working on the computer.”

Sourcegraph provides Universal Code Search, which enables developers to explore and better understand all code, everywhere, faster. The solution improves developer productivity with code navigation and contextual code intelligence. Due to rapidly growing codebases, proliferating numbers of repositories, multiple languages and file formats, and a wide variety of developer tools, now more than ever developers need a single place to quickly explore and better understand all code, faster.

Coding doesn’t have to be as complex as the solution Sourcegraph offers, however. It can be as simple as ‘A is for App,’ ‘B is for Binary,’ and ‘C is for Code’. Get your little ones familiar with the basics of software development by downloading Our ABCs: Always Be Coding here: https://bit.ly/3bxgeKq

What Kids Are Saying About “Our ABCs: Always Be Coding”
“I know my ABCs but this book helped me understand things I didn’t know before like what Debug and Open Source meant. One day, I might want to create my own app or be an engineer so this is cool for easy learning.”
Kenslie, age 11

“I like U for URL because of the Unicorn. The pictures are really nice. M is for memory is a fun game I play with my mom.”
Emily, age 5

“Woww, Mama! This work?” 
Skye, age 2

Helpful Links

  • Sourcegraph Website
  • Sourcegraph Documentation
  • Sourcegraph Blog
  • Sourcegraph on Twitter
  • Sourcegraph on LinkedIn
  • Sourcegraph on GitHub

About Sourcegraph
Sourcegraph Universal Code Search empowers all developers to explore, navigate, and better understand all code, everywhere, faster. Sourcegraph’s mission is to make it easier and faster for developers to work on solving problems. Sourcegraph is built for all companies, from startups needing a solid foundation for growth to enterprises with complex security, scaling, and deployment needs. The all-remote company is backed by Craft Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, and Goldcrest Capital – visit sourcegraph.com/jobs for career opportunities. Follow Sourcegraph on Twitter at @srcgraph or visit sourcegraph.com.

Media Contact
Tanya Carlsson
Offleash PR for Sourcegraph
[email protected]
707.529.6139

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f2e18f4-a7d8-4809-af06-6ac89b309be9

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.