Executive team credits keen focus on customer needs, delivering novel product formulation solutions powered by the patented VESIsorb® delivery system.

SourceOne has distinguished itself as a premier innovator of scientifically proven natural products and technologies.

VESIsorb Delivery System Technology VESIsorb® is widely recognized as the leading drug delivery system for dramatically improving the bioavailability of poorly absorbed ingredients, like coenzyme Q10, omega-3 EFAs, curcumin, resveratrol, vitamin K2, vitamin D3, and many more.

CHICAGO, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SourceOne Global Partners is proud to announce the launch of new, science-backed product solutions as it celebrates twenty years as a leading supplier to global nutraceutical brands. The company, founded in 2003 by Jesse Lopez, has gained a sterling reputation for growing and commercializing a robust intellectual property portfolio ranging from patented ingredients and product applications powered by VESIsorb® technology to novel turnkey solutions that are backed by human clinical studies.

SourceOne’s leading product by market share is its high bioavailable CoQ10 softgel powered by the patented VESIsorb ® technology that has gained mass distribution around the world.

technology that has gained mass distribution around the world. Widely recognized for pioneering the “high bioavailable” movement since the early 2000s, SourceOne’s portfolio of VESIsorb ® formulated products has grown to more than 50 turnkey solutions that are backed by an impressive body of supporting scientific evidence.

formulated products has grown to more than 50 turnkey solutions that are backed by an impressive body of supporting scientific evidence. SourceOne has supplied leading nutraceutical brands in every channel of distribution while penetrating the most profitable global markets.

“As we celebrate this milestone in the Company’s history, we continue to be laser focused on our customers’ needs and providing novel solutions with significant product differentiation that address the most pressing health concerns,” Lopez said. “The new formulations we are launching with select brands are a direct response to the rapidly growing consumer demand for high bioavailable products that bolsters our leadership position in this arena.”

Lopez stated that the new formulations are aligned with the Company’s existing portfolio with a rigorously measured and scientifically validated performance criteria that includes pharmacokinetic profiles (Cmax, AUC, Tmax), droplet size, relative peak area (%), and Polydispersity Index (PDI). The new products have been formulated with technical precision to address health conditions such as cognitive function, healthy aging, cellular health, cardiovascular health, and fertility.

“SourceOne’s achievements over the past twenty years have undoubtedly moved our industry forward,” Rakesh Amin, Founding Partner of Amin Talati Wasserman, said. “I’ve had a front row seat watching them grow from a single ingredient supplier to a global organization that has trailblazed a natural products movement focused on transparency, quality, and unrivaled product performance.”

About SourceOne

Since 2003, SourceOne has been a provider of health and wellness solutions to leading medical, healthcare, and pharmacy brands around the world. It has established a global reputation for delivering novel formulations that are created through scientific research and innovative product development. Its focus is on clinically proven formulations, combined with technologically-advanced and patented delivery systems with applications in nutritional supplements, pharmaceuticals, functional foods and beverages, cosmetics, and medical devices. For more information, please visit www.sourceoneglobal.com.

Media Contact: Sam Davidson

sdavidson@source-1-global.com

+1 970 657 2479

www.sourceoneglobal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08e6ee6d-a16c-4773-ba98-569cb3e0c328

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2ba78b6-adf0-463d-9584-91bfd6321e84