WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ testimony that he opposed a proposal for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign team to meet with Russians has been contradicted by three people who told Reuters they have spoken about the matter to investigators with Special Counsel Robert Mueller or congressional committees.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Sources contradict Sessions’ testimony he opposed Russia outreach - March 18, 2018
- Putin easily wins another six-year term, firms grip on Russia - March 18, 2018
- Syria’s Assad visits army in eastern Ghouta as rebels in talks - March 18, 2018