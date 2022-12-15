SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SourceScrub LLC, the premier deal-sourcing platform for corporate acquirers, investment banks and private equity firms, has opened its first European office in London, to help dealmakers on both continents better identify top-notch acquisition opportunities.

The San Francisco-based firm hired Tristan Alden to head the new London office as senior sales director for EMEA. Since opening the office in October, SourceScrub has seen a growth surge in the number of European clients seeking to acquire private companies.

“We have seen tremendous growth in interest and activity in cross-border mergers and acquisitions,” says Tyler Fair, co-founder & co-CEO at SourceScrub. “With Tristan and his team in our new London office, we will be even better positioned to help European clients improve their deal flow.”

SourceScrub’s ability to deliver the most timely, in-depth and actionable private company information to its steadily-increasing client roster is driving the company’s growth as well as its geographic expansion. SourceScrub’s customer count grew by double digits in 2022 and now approaches 500. SourceScrub has dramatically expanded the number of companies on which it maintains data from 2.2 million to 12.7 million, a process that will continue following its recent introduction of Profile+.

“This period of economic flux, with higher interest rates slowing deal flow and squeezing valuations, is the best time to identify the smart, resilient survivors who will drive growth in the next up-cycle,” said Prescott Nasser, SourceScrub co-founder and co-CEO. “SourceScrub’s human-in-the-loop methodology produces industry-leading private company data, by blending the power of technology with the refinement of human intelligence. The result is reliable and actionable information that is available nowhere else.”

