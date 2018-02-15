South Africa starts long walk back to post-Zuma rehabilitation

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africans awoke to a nation without Jacob Zuma as president for the first time in nine years on Thursday, released from the burden of a compromised leader who darkened the dreams and aspirations of the post-apartheid “Rainbow Nation”.
