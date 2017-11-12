South Africa’s opposition asks court to force disclosure of Zuma’s legal costs

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s main opposition party said on Sunday it had asked the High Court to force President Jacob Zuma to disclose how much the state has spent on legal fees to fight corruption allegations against him.
