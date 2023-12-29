Khai Cowley, 15, was killed by a suspected great white shark off Ethel beach on the Yorke PeninsulaA teenage boy killed in a shark attack off the coast of South Australia has been remembered as a talented and dearly loved member of the surfing community.The 15-year-old, identified by friends and a family member as Khai Cowley, was mauled by a suspected great white while surfing off the remote Ethel beach on the Yorke Peninsula west of Adelaide about 1.30pm on Thursday. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- Two people dead and a dozen injured after multi-car crash in NSW – as it happened - December 29, 2023
- Queensland power supply to face strain as heatwave sends demand to near-record levels - December 29, 2023
- South Australian shark attack: tributes flow for ‘talented and dearly loved’ teenage surfer - December 29, 2023