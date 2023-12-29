Khai Cowley, 15, was killed by a suspected great white shark off Ethel beach on the Yorke PeninsulaA teenage boy killed in a shark attack off the coast of South Australia has been remembered as a talented and dearly loved member of the surfing community.The 15-year-old, identified by friends and a family member as Khai Cowley, was mauled by a suspected great white while surfing off the remote Ethel beach on the Yorke Peninsula west of Adelaide about 1.30pm on Thursday. Continue reading…

