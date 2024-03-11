Teachers and state employees would get raises under a spending plan being debated by the South Carolina House this week, but many other state agency requests are being rejected as the influx of money from pandemic relief and good economic times slows.

South Carolina is in a good place economically, with revenues up despite tax cuts, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Bruce Bannister told his colleagues last week as he gave a brief overview of the proposed $13.2 billion budget for

[Read Full story at source]