Vice President Harris, on the eve of South Carolina’s Democratic presidential nominating primary, highlighting the significance of the state’s leadoff position.
“South Carolina, you are the first primary in the nation and President Biden and I are counting on you,” Harris said at a campaign event at South Carolina State University.
“Are you ready to make your voices heard,” asked the crowd gathered Friday at the historically Black university.
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- GOP House candidate served on board of prep school pushing controversial LGBTQ, woke books on young students - February 3, 2024
- South Carolina Democrats expected to once again boost Biden as they kick off party’s primary calendar - February 3, 2024
- Biden aims to solidify support with Black voters as he seeks re-election to White House - February 3, 2024