Lawmakers in South Carolina are trying to untangle a state bank account that inexplicably holds $1.8 billion, with officials saying they do not know where it came from or what it was intended to fund.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster assured the public on Tuesday that “no money was lost.” The bank account seems to be the result of ongoing accounting troubles for the state arising from a computer system transition in the late 2010s.

The South Carolina Senate has establi

[Read Full story at source]