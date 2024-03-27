Lawmakers in South Carolina are trying to untangle a state bank account that inexplicably holds $1.8 billion, with officials saying they do not know where it came from or what it was intended to fund.
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster assured the public on Tuesday that “no money was lost.” The bank account seems to be the result of ongoing accounting troubles for the state arising from a computer system transition in the late 2010s.
The South Carolina Senate has establi
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Board approves first-of-its-kind NYC traffic pricing program as GOP lawmaker vows to sue - March 27, 2024
- South Carolina found a state bank account with $1.8B, but they have no idea what it’s for - March 27, 2024
- Key battleground state Dem announcement stuns political world: ‘Big surprise’ - March 27, 2024