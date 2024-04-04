South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster underwent a minor, elective knee surgery Thursday morning for a tennis injury he sustained two years ago, the governor’s office said in a statement.

McMaster, who is the third-oldest governor in the country at age 76, tore his meniscus while playing tennis with his wife Peggy McMaster in 2022, according to his office.

The procedure was scheduled to “correct a cartilage injury,” the governor’s orthopedist Dr. Jeffrey Guy

