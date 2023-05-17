ASDSA’s model legislation has been implemented in 27 states, promoting sun safety through access to sunscreen in schools and camps

Schaumburg, IL, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — South Carolina children will now be able to possess and utilize sunscreen on school property and at school-sponsored events, including day camps, without a prescription or physician’s note. The law, signed by Governor Henry McMaster, also enables children to wear protective clothing and allows schools to teach students sun safety curriculum.

South Carolina is the 27th state to adopt model legislation that is the foundation of the SUNucate initiative developed by the American Society for Dematologic Surgery Association (ASDSA) to address barriers to sunscreen use in school and camps and promotes sun-safe behaviors. Since this law goes into effect immediately, students will be set up to protect themselves for harmful ultraviolet rays just in time for warmer weather.

“I congratulate South Carolina on passing this critical common-sense legislation to instill sun-safe habits and protect children from overexposure to the sun,” said ASDSA President Vince Bertucci, MD, FRCPC. “Early intervention is key to creating life-long habits that are essential to preventing skin cancer later in life. ASDSA looks forward to working with partners across the nation to advocate for SUNucate legislation to be adopted by all 50 states.”

The need for such legislation arose after concerns were raised by dermatologists and reports in the national media about broad “medication bans” that are in place in schools across the country requiring students to have a note or prescription from a physician in order to have these medications. Sunscreens are regulated as over-the-counter drugs under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, making them subject to these bans. Although these policies are meant to protect children, they also hinder them from accessing sunscreen during outdoor school activities and put them at risk of damaging sun exposure.

To learn more about SUNucate, visit asds.net/SUNucate .

About ASDSA

With a membership of 6,300+ physicians, ASDSA is a 501(c)(6) association, dedicated to education and advocacy on behalf of dermatologic surgeons and their patients. For more information, visit asds.net/ASDSA . Follow @ASDSAdvocacy on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram !

