A South Carolina lawmaker blasted GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley for her alleged support for “Obama’s refugee resettlement program” during her time as governor.
“I was serving on county council almost 10 years ago, when we had to tell Nikki Haley, by resolution, to stop supporting Obama’s refugee resettlement program,” South Carolina state Rep. Stewart Jones, a Republican, said in a clip originally shared by the MAGA War Room account on X ea
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss recently poured over $60M into propping up left-wing groups and causes - February 19, 2024
- CEO wins autographed golden Donald Trump sneakers after $9K bid - February 19, 2024
- DNC omits Jimmy Carter in now deleted Presidents Day post celebrating living Dem presidents - February 19, 2024