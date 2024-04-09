New radio segment ‘Teachable Moments’ with College of Charleston’s Dr. Rénard Harris offers insights for students and parents

Teachable Moments with College of Charleston’s Dr. Rénard Harris Dr. Rénard Harris

Charleston, South Carolina, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — South Carolina Public Radio (SC Public Radio) and the College of Charleston are proud to announce a partnership aimed at delivering concise, impactful insights tailored for both students and parents. The one-minute radio segment Teachable Moments is designed as a platform to address pressing educational issues dedicated to offering valuable perspectives to listeners beginning April 12, 2024.

From the prevalence of cellphones in classrooms to the intricacies of homework management, mental health awareness and combating childhood obesity, each episode of Teachable Moments shares a concise yet comprehensive exploration of pertinent issues. Listeners can expect an array of discussions, from practical tips for fostering academic success to insights on promoting holistic well-being. Through Teachable Moments, host Dr. Rénard Harris aims to bridge the gap between educators, parents and students, fostering a collaborative environment conducive to learning and growth.

Dr. Harris is an Associate Professor of Management in the School of Business at the College of Charleston. He holds an Ed.D. in teacher education. Since his time at the College of Charleston and several years prior, he has explored multicultural education, diversity, equity and inclusion, storytelling, cultural relevance and leadership. He is often called upon to serve as a keynote speaker, diversity facilitator and consultant for businesses and educational institutions.

The collaboration between SC Public Radio and the College of Charleston underscores the shared vision of fostering community engagement and advancing educational initiatives.

Tune in to Teachable Moments on SC Public Radio every Friday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered beginning April 12.

QUOTES

“SC Public Radio is excited to unveil this collaboration with the College of Charleston. Teachable Moments represents a step forward in our efforts to elevate educational discourse and empower our community with valuable insights. Through engaging discussions and thought-provoking content, we aim to ignite a passion for learning and foster meaningful connections between educators, parents and students.” –SCETV President and CEO Adrienne Fairwell



“The College of Charleston is excited to work with SCETV, a fellow state agency that provides a great service to the people of South Carolina. This new partnership provides a wonderful opportunity for our university to share timely and helpful content to SCETV listeners and puts a spotlight on what we, as an institution, do best: teach.” –College of Charleston President Dr. Andrew Hsu

“I love being the host of Teachable Moments. The engaging topics give the listeners something to think about, tilt their head about, and smile about. Ultimately, we get to add some good to folks’ days.” –Teachable Moments Host and College of Charleston Professor Dr. Rénard Harris

“Teachable Moments aims to deliver impactful insights and spark meaningful conversations about pressing educational topics. Through this partnership, we are dedicated to providing our listeners with a platform where they can gain valuable perspectives, practical tips and evidence-based solutions to navigate the challenges of modern education.” –Director of SC Public Radio Sean Birch

About South Carolina ETV and Public Radio

South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV) is the state’s public educational broadcasting network. SCETV amplifies South Carolina voices, provides educational experiences and strengthens communities, while working toward creating a stronger, more connected and informed South Carolina. In addition to airing local programs, such as Carolina Classrooms, Making It Grow, and This Week in South Carolina, SCETV also presents multiple programs to regional and national audiences, including By The River, After Action, Reconnecting Roots, Reel South, Somewhere South, Yoga in Practice and How She Rolls. In addition, SC Public Radio produces the national radio production, Chamber Music from Spoleto Festival USA.

About the College of Charleston

Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized, public liberal arts and sciences university. Founded in 1770, the College is among the nation’s top universities for quality education, student life and affordability. Its beautiful and historic campus, combined with contemporary facilities, cutting-edge programs and accessible faculty, attracts students from across the U.S. and around the world.

Attachment

Teachable Moments with College of Charleston’s Dr. Rénard Harris

CONTACT: Mike Robertson College of Charleston 843.953.5667 [email protected]