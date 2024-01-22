Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Monday joined the list of South Carolina Republicans backing former President Trump over Nikki Haley ahead of the New Hampshire primaries.
Mace, who notably ruffled feathers in the House GOP as one of the eight Republicans who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker last year, told The Associated Press that she was backing Trump over Haley, who lives in her congressional district and supported her in 2022 against a Trump-backed challenger.
