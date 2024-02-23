South Dakota’s Republican-led Legislature is trying to thwart a proposed ballot initiative that would enable voters to protect abortion rights in the state constitution. The initiative’s leader says the GOP efforts threaten the state’s tradition of direct democracy.
Supporters need about 35,000 valid signatures submitted by May 7 to qualify for the November ballot. Dakotans for Health co-founder Rick Weiland said they already have more than 50,000.
Republican l
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- AOC suggests cutting off aid to Israel after U.S. vetoes ceasefire resolution - February 22, 2024
- South Dakota abortion rights ballot initiative thwarted by Republican lawmakers - February 22, 2024
- Special attorney hired by Fani Willis to help prosecute Trump donated big bucks to her campaign - February 22, 2024