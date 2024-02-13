South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has filled two legislative seats, one of them empty for months as she sought and awaited a state Supreme Court opinion on legislator conflicts of interest.
Last fall, Noem had asked the high court to weigh in on legislator conflicts of interests related to state contracts after a state senator resigned her seat and agreed to a settlement to pay back about $500,000 of federal coronavirus aid she received for her preschool business.
The court heard or
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Congress faces ‘existential moment’ over $95 billion foreign aid bill: Dem representative - February 13, 2024
- Hunter Biden’s phone contained multiple photos of cocaine, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia: DOJ - February 13, 2024
- Biden chides Republicans, fails to mention border in remarks on spending bill - February 13, 2024