Workforce needs, the budget and tax cuts will be on the minds of South Dakota lawmakers when the Legislature convenes Tuesday for a two-month session.
Republican Gov. Kristi Noem will address the GOP-controlled Legislature on the session’s opening day. Last month, she presented her vision for the budget to the Legislature, and now it’s up to lawmakers to craft a plan for the next fiscal year, among other measures.
Republican House Majority Leader Will Mortenson said
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin remains hospitalized after mystery procedure; DoD remains mum on release - January 8, 2024
- West Virginia legislators look ahead to fentanyl crackdown and education funding - January 8, 2024
- New Mexico governor’s gun restriction orders to be reviewed by state Supreme Court - January 8, 2024