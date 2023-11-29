South Florida Service Experts Helps One of Their Own Brunette Joseph’s team surprised her a new motorized chair when her old one broke down.

South Florida, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A team of professionals from Service Experts Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical came together to serve one of their own when they recently contributed to buy a co-worker a new motorized wheelchair.

Brunette Joseph, a customer service specialist with Service Experts in West Palm Beach, had her motorized wheelchair breakdown and was facing the prospect of buying a new one on a limited budget. The cost for motorized chairs can run as high as $6,000, a challenge for most any budget, so Brunette’s teammates and colleagues from Entrusted, a preferred vendor, banded together to buy her a new one.

“Brunette was so stoic when her old chair broke down and she was facing replacing it on her own,” said Bill Selman, general manager for South Florida Service Experts. “Our team felt if there was ever a time to help, now was that time, and we made it happen. It was a thrill to surprise her with such a collaborative show of support, and it paid dividends for our team, who were all uplifted by the experience.”

With 90 centers across 31 states, Service Experts encourages a sense of fraternity and collaboration both within and among its centers. This act from this particular center was felt far beyond South Florida, according to Ellen Duncan, Chief Human Resources Officer for Service Experts.

“This was such a heartfelt gesture from this close team,” said Duncan. “We have often had centers serve others in the community by donating HVAC systems or furnaces to neighbors in need, but our executive leadership team was touched to see our own also turning their attention and care inward. It is our honor to count them among our own.”

