South Jersey Industries: South Jersey Gas Proposes Second Phase of Storm Hardening and Reliability Program

For Immediate Release

South Jersey Gas Proposes Second Phase of Storm Hardening and Reliability Program

FOLSOM, N.J., November 1, 2017 – South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), filed a petition today with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities seeking to enhance and protect its infrastructure in advance of future significant weather events. The petition seeks approval of a second phase Storm Hardening and Reliability Program (SHARP II), a continuation of the very successful infrastructure investment program that was completed this past summer.

“This proposed program supports South Jersey Gas’ continued commitment to the safety, reliability and resiliency of our natural gas distribution system for our customers,” said Dave Robbins, president of South Jersey Gas. “Investments made under SHARP II to modernize and enhance our infrastructure will help us better prepare for major weather events, ensuring system reliability both during and after a storm occurs.”

Under the proposed three-year program, which the company proposes to commence on July 1, 2018 and complete by June 30, 2021, South Jersey Gas will invest an estimated $110.25 million through four system enhancement projects along the coastal region of Southern New Jersey. These enhancements include the installation of Excess Flow Valves (“EFVs”) – mechanical safety devices designed to shut off the flow of natural gas automatically in the event of a service line break – and the construction of the Absecon Island loop, Ocean City loop and Brigantine Bridge projects.

Following the devastating impacts of Superstorm Sandy five years ago, South Jersey Gas studied possible improvements that would enhance system reliability and resiliency on and around barrier islands and flood prone areas. In response and after receiving Board of Public Utilities approval, South Jersey Gas implemented SHARP, beginning in July 2014 and completed in August 2017, which focused on upgrading low-pressure mains and services to high-pressure. These improvements reduced system vulnerability to service interruptions from water and sand intrusion while also making it easier to respond to potential leaks or damage by third-party excavators. As a result, SHARP enabled the company to accelerate the replacement of 92 miles of coastal infrastructure, create 413 construction jobs and begin installing EFV’s for residential and business service lines. Despite these efforts, there is still more to do to ensure the distribution system is sufficient to withstand the next major storm event. SHARP II will enable South Jersey Gas to continue to provide safe, adequate and reliable natural gas service to all its customers, including those within the coastal regions.

About South Jersey Gas

South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to approximately 381,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. Visit www.southjerseygas.com to learn more about South Jersey Gas and its programs.

TELEPHONE: 609-561-9000 ext. 4496

Media Contact: [email protected]





# # #