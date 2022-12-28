Alyssa Angradi Will Rejoin the New Jersey-Based Dermatology Team with a New, Expanded Role

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Robin Levin and the South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center team are proud to announce the arrival of Physician Assistant Alyssa Angradi, the newest addition to the skin care practice in New Jersey. Angradi is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, a member of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants, and experienced in emergency medicine and dermatology. After graduating from Pennsylvania State University in 2015 with a bachelor of science degree in biobehavioral health, she continued her studies at Thomas Jefferson University and graduated with a master of science degree in physician assistant studies.

Angradi worked as a dermatology medical assistant under Dr. Levin’s supervision before attending PA school and is happy to return to the South Jersey Skin Care team. Prior to becoming involved in dermatology, Angradi was a physician assistant in emergency medicine, which allowed her to gain more general medical knowledge. In her new role, she hopes to build supportive relationships with her patients and help them feel their most confident.

The South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center team offers a complete range of clinical and cosmetic dermatology services with a goal of providing personalized care and ensuring that each patient has the best experience possible with treatments to improve their skin. Normal aging, sun exposure, and other environmental factors all have an impact on the skin’s appearance and health. Taking good care of your complexion—especially with help from experienced providers—can give your skin a radiant glow and keep it functioning well.

The South Jersey Skin Care team offers diagnosis and care for conditions such as acne, skin cancer, moles, eczema, and psoriasis. Patients who are interested in rejuvenation treatments have many options available to them as well, including injectables like BOTOX® and dermal fillers, laser and light-based treatments, chemical peels, microneedling, and more.

Learn more about Physician Assistant Alyssa Angradi and the treatments available at South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center in Mount Laurel or Hammonton, NJ.