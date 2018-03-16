SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea will seek high-level talks with North Korea this month as preparations for a summit began on Friday, the presidential chief of staff said, while officials in the South expressed interest in a separate summit with the United States.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- South Korea aims for high-level talks about talks with North - March 16, 2018
- Russia to expel UK diplomats as crisis over nerve toxin attack deepens - March 16, 2018
- Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker: sources - March 16, 2018