SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea and South Korea have agreed to hold working-level talks at the Tongil Pavilion on the North Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom on Jan. 15, South Korea’s unification ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Islamic State affiliate claims deadly attack on U.S. troops in Niger - January 13, 2018
- South Korea and North Korea to hold working-level talks on January 15 - January 13, 2018
- New U.S. sanctions attempt to influence Russia before election: Tass - January 13, 2018