South Korea asked U.S. for help in resolving issues with Japan: South Korea statement

South Korea’s foreign minister asked the United States on Saturday for help in resolving issues with Japan, Seoul’s foreign ministry said in a statement that followed a bilateral meeting at a Group of 20 (G20) meeting.
